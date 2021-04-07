Lightware appoints Pacific AV as NZ Distributor

In order to achieve global reach, Lightware is excited to announce the recent agreement confirming the appointment of Pacific AV Ltd as their newest distributor to expand their sales and support presence directly across the New Zealand market.

With the recent commercial expansion and release of USB3.x and HDMI2.0 signal management portfolios over the last 18 months, Lightware Visual Engineering ANZ have now embarked on an expansion plan designed to increase UC market presence for new BYOD/M products aimed at the corporate and integration markets leveraging supporting software platforms such as Teams, Zoom and Webex.

“The skills and experience of the Pacific AV team, with Marcel Reinen at the head, is key to our commitment to provide strong local support to our partners across the globe. We believe that the strength of Pacific AV’s audio credentials will greatly compliment the Lightware portfolio of specialist video management solutions, which will highlight our complete solution set, especially as Lightware continue to expand our presence within the BYOD soft codec / UC markets. We warmly welcome Pacific AV to our global team and look forward to having our service capabilities in New Zealand improve with their local support and guidance.”

– Jacques Van Deventer, General Manager, Lightware Visual Engineering ANZ.

With over 30 years’ experience within the Audio-Visual industry, Marcel will be responsible for all sales and operational goals within the New Zealand region, providing both logistics for hardware distribution and comprehensive technical AV system design and support for NZ dealers and consultant partners.

Pacific AV will continue to support the Commercial and Pro Audio markets whilst leveraging the unique advantages of Lightware technology for best-in-class system integration. Marcel’s wealth of industry and technology knowledge, combined with his senior experience in the fields of AV integration, is guaranteed to ensure Lightware’s continued success in the New Zealand market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lightware Visual Engineering, a research and development pioneer within the AV industry. Lightware will be a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio, and we are looking forward to working with Jacques and the Lightware team, in developing the New Zealand market with this highly innovative brand.”

– Marcel Reinen, Managing Director, Pacific AV New Zealand

The appointment of Pacific Audio Visual Ltd is effective immediately with direct contact details and web address is now listed among the global partner office contacts on the Lightware website.