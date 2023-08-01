Lightware’s new Sydney HQ and Experience Centre

Lightware Visual Engineering officially launched its new office, warehouse, experience and training centre in Sydney’s Newington, adjacent to the Olympic Park district, in late July. With the area home to several AV suppliers and integrators, it’s a convenient location for consultants, installers, and their customers to drop in, test integrated solutions, and get up to speed on Lightware’s range of AVoIP solutions.

The facility, covering 200 square metres, includes offices, an agile warehouse, and multiple spaces for equipment testing and training. General Manager Jason Lewis and Gordon Anderson, National Manager for Defence, Intelligence & Government were on hand with the rest of the Lightware team including Patrick Kong, Lightware Australia Technical Director to formally open proceedings, show us around, and share some hospitality in a relaxed environment.

Gordon Anderson and Jason Lewis

With a foyer featuring a museum cabinet of Lightware’s greatest hits of the last 25 years, and a solid videowall running off their VINX AVoIP transport & vector processing, the building is light, airy and welcoming. A subsequent training room featured the high bandwidth, zero-latency UBEX 10GB AVoIP device family, delivering pixel-accurate 4K60 video in real-time. Across the room, the UCX Taurus family were running simulations of BYOD and BYOM meeting spaces, showing how they can make integrating a Webex, Teams, or Zoom room easy, along with third-party connectivity to PolyCom, Cisco, and Logitech.

It’s all customer-focussed, and Lightware are already using the facility to assist with project design, testing, and education. “Just this morning, we had a consultant and an end-user in discussing multiple projects using Cisco and Lightware,” relates Jason Lewis. “We’ve had system integrators bring in their own equipment and customers to work through solutions where Lightware can add value, for example by expanding the capabilities of a camera or soundbar with one of our switching solutions.”

All of Lightware’s hardware is still made in Budapest, Hungary, and the Sydney warehouse receives deliveries from the home country once a week. Lightware has a solid national team on board, including John Ungerer in South-East QLD, who appropriately video called in and controlled a laptop in HQ for the launch. John Garfi looks after Victoria and Tasmania from Melbourne. Gordon Anderson takes care of sensitive government customers in defence and intelligence from Canberra, a large part of Lightware’s business, and many of their products are in the DAHL (Defence Approved Hardware List) and NATO approved.

Lightware’s office is located at 45/8 Avenue of the Americas, Newington NSW 2127.

You can contact them on +61 423 511 691 or via email: sales.anz@lightware.com

or support.anz@lightware.com

https://lightware.com/