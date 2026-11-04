List your production/Rental business in the 2027 CX Directory!

Our annual Production and Rental Directory is open to any company that provides production services and/or rents out equipment, and will run in the Dec print edition and as a searchable directory on our website from Dec 1 2026 to Dec 1 2027. This is always huge!



Who can participate?



Any company that provides production services and/or rents out equipment; lighting, audio, video, staging, comms, two-ways, LED, projectors, screens, generators, marquees, chairs, terraplas, barriers, scaffolding; you name it! If it gets used on shows, events, functions; anything!



What does it cost?



$550 ex GST per entry.



What do I need to provide?



If this is your first time listing your business, we need:

Business Name

Full Address

Contact details including website, email, and phone number

A paragraph of text outlining your products and services

Your logo and two photos in the highest resolution you can give us, preferably 300 dpi

If you’re renewing, just drop us an email saying you want to renew your current entry

When do you need it by?



COB Monday 16 November.

Email your entry to jason@vcscreative.com by Monday 16 November!