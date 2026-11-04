News
4 Nov 2026
Win a Master FX Mystic Mini Hazer!
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A $2,999 haze package is up for grabs from StageKraft!
StageKraft is giving one lucky Australian industry professional the chance to win a Master FX Mystic Mini
haze generator and a gallon (3.79L) of Nebulous Thin Fluid, valued at A$2,999. Entries open today, Wed 4 November.
The Mystic Mini is a compact haze generator that fits in a backpack, with strong output and advanced
heating technology. It weighs about 6.8 kg and offers two integrated presets, Light Haze and Haze for
Daze, as well as full manual control and 5-pin DMX. The prize pairs the machine with Nebulous Thin, the
water-based, odourless fluid Master FX recommends for a delicate canvas of haze and shimmering
beams of light.
Master FX is a leading US manufacturer of atmospheric effects, with a catalogue spanning fog, haze, cryo, confetti, snow and bubble effects. Its professional machines have been put to work on some of the most impressive touring lighting rigs and come backed up by warranties of up to 10 years.
Entry is open to qualified industry professionals based in Australia. Entries close at 11:59pm AEDT on 25
November 2026, and the winner will be drawn on 26 November 2026.
To enter online, visit stagekraft.com.au/mystic-mini-giveaway. Full terms and conditions are available via
the entry page.
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