Christie is pleased to announce the appointment of National Audio Systems (NAS) as its exclusive ProAV distributor for Australia and New Zealand. The appointment took effect in late October, with NAS distributing Christie’s range of 3DLP and 1DLP laser projection systems, as well as image processing solutions.

Established in 1998, NAS is a specialist distributor of professional audiovisual technology across Australia and New Zealand, serving systems integrators, rental and staging companies, and customers across corporate, education, government, retail, houses of worship, performing arts and live events. Headquartered in Croydon, Victoria, NAS also has offices and warehouse facilities in Sydney and Auckland, providing local coverage in both markets.

“Christie is one of the most respected names in projection, and we’re proud to bring its ProAV range to customers across Australia and New Zealand,” said Tommy Blum, Head of Vision Department, NAS. “Adding Christie to our LED and video processing portfolio gives integrators and rental companies more choice, along with the local knowledge and customer focus they know from NAS. We look forward to demonstrating the range and helping customers find the right solution for their projects.”

Richard McMullen, Technical Sales Engineer – Projection and Display, NAS, added, “Having worked with Christie projection solutions across staging, entertainment, simulation and visualization for more than 25 years, I’ve seen first-hand their quality, reliability and continued innovation. Bringing Christie into the NAS portfolio gives our customers access to a proven range of projection solutions that can address the diverse requirements of the markets we serve. I’m excited about the possibilities this creates for the projects we support.”

Christie’s ProAV portfolio complements NAS’s existing product offerings, providing customers with greater flexibility to specify projection and image processing solutions according to their project requirements. The portfolio includes high-brightness 3DLP solutions such as Griffyn and M 4K RGB Series pure laser projectors; 1DLP projection solutions including the Korus, Jazz and Inspire Series; and Christie’s image processing technologies, comprising the Spyder-S Series and Spyder X80.

“We are delighted to welcome NAS as our exclusive ProAV distributor for Australia and New Zealand,” said Jason Yeo, senior sales manager, ProAV, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and ANZ, Christie. “NAS has built a strong presence in both markets over almost three decades and has a deep understanding of the needs of systems integrators, as well as rental and staging professionals. With its extensive industry experience and customer reach, NAS is well positioned to broaden access to Christie’s ProAV solutions across a wide range of applications. We look forward to working closely with the NAS team to grow our presence in Australia and New Zealand and create new opportunities for our partners and customers.”

Key opportunities for the partnership span rental staging and live events, performing arts venues, projection mapping, experiential installations, simulation and visualization, and control rooms. Through its established relationships with integrators and rental partners, NAS will help expand the availability of Christie solutions across these applications in Australia and New Zealand.