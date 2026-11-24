Protecting intellectual property and fighting counterfeits

MA Lighting is pleased to announce a significant legal victory in the People´s Republic of China. A Chinese court ruled in favor of MA Lighting in a design patent infringement case against a big Chinese manufacturer. This company was producing grandMA3 counterfeit devices and distributed them via their own Chinese and also international web shops.

The court confirmed that the defendant intentionally manufactured products that infringe MA Lighting’s grandMA3 design rights and ordered the cessation of the infringing activities. For MA Lighting, the decision represents far more than a single legal success. It demonstrates that intellectual property rights can be effectively enforced in one of the world’s most important manufacturing and technology markets.

“This decision is an important milestone for our company,” says Stephan Saremba, Managing Director of MA Lighting International. “The verdict confirms the value of innovation and the importance of protecting original product design. It also sends a clear message that intellectual property rights must be respected and can be successfully defended. This is an important signal, not only for us, but also for our users and distribution partners.”

For decades, MA Lighting has been investing heavily in research, development, and product innovation. Protecting these investments is an essential part of ensuring long-term value for customers, partners, users and the professional lighting industry as a whole.

The case also highlights MA Lighting’s ongoing commitment to combating counterfeit products and unauthorized copies that may mislead customers, undermine innovation, and damage trust in the market. The company will continue to take appropriate and necessary measures worldwide to protect its intellectual property, products, and brand.

While the legal proceedings underlying this decision have now concluded, MA Lighting views the outcome as an important signal to the industry: originality, innovation, and intellectual property rights matter.

“MA Lighting remains committed to defending its innovations and will continue to pursue actions against counterfeit and infringing products as necessary”, states Stephan Saremba.