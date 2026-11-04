LSC & Controllux deliver powerful flexibility for Dutch theatres

LSC Control Systems reports that, with many regional theatres looking for proven technologies to ease their transition to LED lighting rigs, the summer of 2026 was a busy time in the Netherlands for the Project Management team at Controllux, the manufacturer’s Benelux distributor.

Together, the EU’s Ecodesign legislation and the Dutch government’s encouragement of energy-efficiency (not to mention the clear operational savings) are accelerating the phase-out of conventional tungsten-halogen light sources across the country. So, during their summer closure, a number of the country’s theatres took the opportunity for technical upgrades and turned to Controllux – a specialist well-known and trusted by theatre clients across the country – to guide them through the process.

“While theatres are transitioning from tungsten or halogen lighting to LED, we emphasise the need to control fixtures intelligently,” says Jelle van der Holst of Controllux, “switching on only the equipment needed, rather than powering the entire rig throughout the day, so we always recommend an intelligent relay system. At the same time, they need to retain the flexibility of dimming – maybe visiting productions still use legacy halogen fixtures, for example.”

To ensure this smart flexibility, four theatres opted for solutions from LSC, via Controllux. Offering reliable, flexible load management, the LSC systems are an ideal fit for a number of reasons. “For a start, they’re affordable solutions,” says Jelle. “They’re also very versatile in configuration, which means that solutions can be tailored to specific needs.”

That modularity brings a degree of longevity to the investment, with clients able to reconfigure existing equipment for changing requirements.

“Another big advantage,” Jelle continues, “is that the cabinets are practically the same size and footprint as the dimmer cabinets they are replacing, so installation is relatively fast and trouble-free, often allowing existing cabling to be reused. For the customer, that can be a very useful saving.”

He continues, “And, from a user perspective, they are not just reliable, they are very straightforward to use. With LSC equipment there’s a great deal of intelligence inside the modules, but from the customer’s viewpoint it’s simple and understandable. They just work.”

Through July and August Controllux specified, provided and installed intelligent power management systems from LSC to the Vrijthof Theatre in Maastricht and the Sittard Schouwburg (both project managed by Controllux’s Kuno van Velzen), the Zaandam Zaantheater (project managed by Michel Hubert) and the Deventer Schouwburg (project managed by Jelle van der Holst).

Vrijthof Maastricht: Controllux specified and installed two 48-channel UNITY cabinets with switching modules and two 24-channel UNITOUR racks for flexible use on the stage. The equipment was supplied to the venue via Demo Productions.

Sittard Schouwburg: Here the solution for the larger hall was a single 48-channel UNITY cabinet combining dim/switch and switching output modules, plus an APSX Advanced Power Distribution system and, for portable use, a 48-channel UNITOUR rack. Controllux also made a custom 19-inch rack with GEN VI dim-relay modules for use in the smaller venue.

Zaantheater: This system, in Zaandam just to the north of Amsterdam, consists of two 96-channel UNITY cabinets with a combination of dim/switch and switching modules. Three APSX units were also installed in a dedicated custom 19-inch rack with bespoke rear panels.

Deventer Schouwburg: The largest of the four installations, this had four 96-channel UNITY cabinets installed, containing a total of 26 dim-switch modules powering a combination of Robe T1 and T2 moving heads, a T10 profile and conventional luminaires. Jelle worked with Walter van den Berg, Stage Manager at Deventer Schouwburg, to develop the initial plans into an improved, budget-neutral solution that would deliver a neater installation, with lower labour costs.

Van den Berg explains his choice, “The LSC systems are an integral part of our daily technical operations, so consistent performance is very important to us. We appreciate the practical and reliable design of the LSC equipment – it’s a solid solution for distributing power to a combination of modern moving lights, with conventional dimmed fixtures where needed.”

Commenting on the success of these projects, Jelle says, “We are very proud of these LSC installs. They provide an ideal, welcome and accessible solution for so many of these smaller theatres, which are often municipally owned and need real value for their money.”

Jelle is also complimentary to LSC and especially to their man on the ground in Benelux, Kris Noerens. “Kris is great,” he says, “he helps us out a lot, making sure we get what we need when we need it. Even if the theatre changes the spec late on, he’ll always do his best to make sure we can get them what they need.”

www.lsccontrol.com.au