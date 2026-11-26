I’ve written a lot over the last few years about immersive experiences that happen in parks, botanic gardens, museums, and a host of purpose-built environments. CX has also covered some huge pixel count LED installations and projects for commercial promotions, architectural features, and art projects. Each year, festivals like Sydney’s Vivid and Adelaide’s Illuminate create multiple unique projects that run outdoors, automatically, in all weathers.

The one thing that links all of these applications together is the delivery of a huge amount of control data and media. It’s usually run from media servers, control hardware or software such as QLab, controlled by a number of software platforms and integrated on a project-by-project basis. Add all the components up, plus the expertise to make it all work seamlessly, and it’s a sizeable budget commitment.

For Mandylights, the award-winning multi-disciplinary design and production house founded in Sydney that now has 30 staff worldwide, those kinds of projects are its bread and butter. Constant innovation is part of their DNA, so I was intrigued when their Head of Technical Design, Alex Hughes, invited me to their Melbourne office to see a new control platform that they have not only been using and helping to develop for years, but also believe in so strongly that they are now selling and supporting it in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. To do so, they’ve set up a new arm of the business, Mandylights Equipment, which you can find at mandylightsequipment.com

DMX Core is the name of the platform, but that hardly does it justice. Yes, it can of course record and play back shows and deliver DMX over a network, but it can deploy just about every control protocol you’ve ever heard of, across both professional and domestic applications. You can run it on dedicated touchscreens (7” or 4.3”) or from software.

Programming can be done via your hardware, such as a lighting console, media server or computer. You then record your show for playback. But there’s also a visualiser, lighting effects, fixture libraries, audio storage and playback, audio time alignment, scheduling, automation, multiple playback options including layers and loops, JavaScript scripting, an open .NET SDK for making your own plugins, and cloud access and management.

RACK MOUNTED DMX CORE 100 7″

And here’s the thing that really blows your mind: The dedicated DMX Core 100 with 7” touchscreen that runs the full version of the software can handle 800 Universes of DMX, and it costs, at time of publishing, $1,566.31 AUD incl. GST. This is a new era of affordable control power.

“For a long time, the limitations our projects would come up against were playback units that were only 32 Universes,” explains Alex. “We couldn’t find a solution that didn’t involve slaving multiple boxes together, which we wanted to get away from. Then we found DMX Core.”

DMX Core hit the market in 2022 and has been continuously updated ever since. It runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux, or on the dedicated touchscreen hardware, and outputs Art-Net, sACN, and KiNet directly. It connects to the rest of the AV system over OSC, MQTT, a REST API, Q-SYS, Symetrix, and a long list of other integrations listed on their website.

The software is written in-house by the same people who provide support, drawing on 30 years of enterprise software-architecture experience. DMX Core products are running in nightclubs, restaurants, houses of worship, corporate AV systems, and themed entertainment venues worldwide.

Mandylights has had DMX Core installations running at a chain of holiday parks in the UK across six sites for the last two years, managing its seasonal Christmas lights activation. “Between the touchscreen and the web interface, the park’s ‘Elves’ can scan a QR code which logs them into the Wi-Fi, and start and stop shows,” explains Alex. “We have total access to all the systems from all of our offices globally via the DMX Core cloud management system.”

There is a huge number of use cases for DMX Core, especially considering that its control capabilities extend well beyond lighting. “I firmly believe that there are a lot of projects out there with simple DMX playback where the control platform is consuming too much of the budget,” asserts Alex. “Those projects end up with such a small amount of actual light output for the money. We hope to rebalance that by providing something that is reliable and isn’t proprietary or locked down. DMX Core is a product that’s simple enough for an end user and will run for years. It’s also a product that can adapt, change, and hold multiple shows without a complete reprogram.”

One of the nice features of DMX Core is its tight integration with local Australian manufacturer Advatek and its extensive line of pixel controllers. “We natively support Advatek products,” continues Alex, “and we take advantage of their API to provide constant monitoring of temperature, port status, and basically everything else their devices do.”

Like all radically new gear in our understandably conservative industry, professionals have reservations before trying it on a project; Is it reliable? Is it robust? Will it survive the weather and my end-users? Alex has this to say:

“We started using DMX Core because it solved a real problem: delivering reliable, flexible playback on hardware that was economical enough to deploy outdoors for extended activations. We know the product, we know the team behind it, and we know what it is like to depend on it when a show has to run.”

“DMX Core does all the things, and it does them a lot,” Alex neatly encapsulates. “It absolutely could replace a media server. If you’re curious, download the software and run it as a free trial. You don’t need to make the big jump to buy the hardware before you test it. If you like what you see, call us, and we can organise the hardware for you.”