30 Jul 2024
Live music inquiry – Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth public hearings
House of Representatives
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts is holding its final round of interstate public hearings next week for its inquiry into the challenges and opportunities within the Australian live music industry.
The Committee is continuing to speak with industry stakeholders, including state and local organisations, peak bodies, and event organisers. It will also host several roundtables with musicians and venues.
Details of the public hearings are below. The inquiry terms of reference are available on the inquiry webpage and full programs for the hearings will be published on the inquiry webpage as finalised.
More information about the Committee, including membership, may be found on the Committee’s website.
Public hearing details
Date: Monday, 5 August 2024
Time: 9.00am – 4.30pm [AEST]
Location: Melbourne, Victoria
Date: Tuesday, 6 August 2024
Time: 9.00am – 12.00pm [AEST]
Location: Melbourne, Victoria
Date: Wednesday, 7 August 2024
Time: 9.00am – 3.00pm [ACST]
Location: Adelaide, South Australia
Date: Thursday, 8 August 2024
Time: 9.00am – 3.00pm [AWST]
Location: Perth, Western Australia
The audio of these hearings will be broadcast live via the Parliament’s YouTube channel.
Media inquiries
Mr Brian Mitchell MP, Committee Chair
Brian.Mitchell.MP@aph.gov.au
03 6398 1115
For background information
Committee Secretariat
Communication.reps@aph.gov.au
02 6277 2126
