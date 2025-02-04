LSC appoints lighting specialist to lead Avolites representation

Following the news that LSC Control Systems will distribute the products of UK-based Avolites in Australia and New Zealand, LSC has announced the appointment of a dedicated Avolites specialist. Clare Springett, as Business Development Manager Avolites Australia and New Zealand, will head up sales and support for the famous lighting control brand in the region, beginning with immediate effect.

A well-known presence in Australia’s professional show production world, Clare is an experienced lighting designer, production manager, arts practitioner, venue manager and theatre technician. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Performance, a diploma in Live Production Theatre & Events and within a remarkably diverse skill set has a forklift license, Basic and Intermediate Rigging qualifications and a heavy vehicle driver’s license.

Most recently she worked as Sales and Hire Manager at Concert Lighting Systems Australia and was the touring LD and operator for Tim Minchin’s 2024 tour UNFUNNY – An Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano. Also on her resumé, she is a Green Room Award nominee (Lighting Design) and was Acting Chairperson for the VAPAC Technical Managers Network in 2018 and 2019.

Clare is looking forward to working with existing Avolites customers, as well as building new connections and introducing designers/programmers and operators to the company’s range of consoles. She says, “We have an exciting opportunity to build a really strong and supportive Avolites community here, and I’m very chuffed to be a part of it as it takes off.”

With a broad and varied career in lighting, Clare has a strong track record in the industry and a unique perspective on the needs of the market. “I want the ever-growing Avolites community to know that they are supported, and that they are being listened to,” she says.

LSC, the Melbourne, Australia-based manufacturer of advanced dimming, power distribution and power management solutions, was acquired by Robe lighting s.r.o. in early 2024, joining Avolites as part of the Robe group of businesses. In August it was announced that LSC would represent the Avolites brand in its home territory, and the search began for a professional to lead that effort.

Having encountered LSC many times over the years, Clare says, “One thing has never changed – the quality of the products and the knowledge and support offered by the staff.” She adds, “To have these two companies now working together is kind of mind-blowing. The possibilities are almost endless.”

﻿Welcoming Clare to the company, LSC’s General Manager Greg Lowe comments, “We’re delighted that Clare has joined us to take on this challenge. With her range of skills and experience we have no doubt that she will play a valuable role in our expanding operation.”