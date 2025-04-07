LSC Control Systems Appointed Exclusive Distributor for Robe in Australia and New Zealand

LSC Control Systems is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive distributor for Robe lighting s.r.o. products in Australia and New Zealand, further strengthening its commitment to providing world-class lighting control solutions to the region’s entertainment, events and installations markets.

“We are thrilled with this appointment” said Gary Pritchard, CEO of LSC Control Systems. “Robe’s extensive range of innovative lighting fixtures is well respected around the globe. Having access to Robe’s fixtures complements our recent appointment for Avolites lighting control consoles. Adding these to our own range of power and data control products means we are in the perfect position to meet any customer’s needs from a simple fixture or splitter to a full turn-key solution.”

This announcement follows Robe’s acquisition of LSC Control Systems in March 2024, a significant step that deepens the collaboration between the two companies.

Robe’s CEO Josef Valchar stated, “It made strategic, logical and practical sense for us to consolidate distribution of all Robe’s rental, staging, theatrical and music orientated business and products in Australia and New Zealand into the one company that we own, aligning all of these harmoniously, both there in the region, and with our overall global vision.”

The distribution agreement will be effective from July 1st, 2025.

LSC Control Systems

Robe Lighting s.r.o