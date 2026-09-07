LSC Control Systems brings new NEXEN Gateway Range to PLASA Show

LSC Control Systems, the Australia-based manufacturer of advanced power and lighting control system technologies which joined the Robe Lighting Group in 2024, will use this year’s PLASA Show in London (Olympia, 6-8 September) to introduce the latest innovations in its NEXEN family of tools to the European market.

Notably, this new range of solutions has been nominated for the 2026 PLASA Awards for Innovation, and will be showcased on the Innovation Gallery throughout the show.

First introduced during Australia’s Entech Roadshow in May this year, the NEXEN Gateway Range is a new family of lighting network tools providing robust and reliable conversion of protocols used by the entertainment industry. These include DMX512, DMX-512A, sACN, RDM, Art-Net, Art-Net II, Art-Net III and Art-Net IV.

What’s more, the NEXEN Gateway Range is one of the first such systems in the world to be certified for the new Sig-Net secure lighting network protocol – a free, royalty-free communication framework for entertainment lighting designed to secure lighting networks and comply with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) – adopted by the Council of the European Union in October 2024.

The NEXEN Gateway Range begins with a USB-C powered 1 in, 1 out portable unit, ideal for a technician’s toolbox – and extends through a 4- and 8-port rackmount, an IP65-rated 2-port portable, and (for installation markets) a 2-port wall-mount version.

The rack mount and wall mount units feature a TFT touchscreen UI for easy configuration, plus colour coded status information. LSC’s popular HOUSTON X software (Windows, Mac, Android) can also be used to monitor and configure the NEXEN units over the network. HOUSTON X can be run on a variety of devices, allowing for the system to be monitored or controlled from multiple locations.

A unique feature in the new range is the inclusion of Bluetooth BLE to enable configuration and monitoring at a distance of up to 15m via any smartphone. All NEXEN units in the range automatically appear in the App, showing status. Reconfiguration is as easy as entering the secure PIN code and then using the large smartphone screen to make the required changes. Crucially, this enhances safe practice by avoiding the need for climbing ladders or getting down on your knees to change a setting.

A new ‘Show Mode’ allows the technician to instantly lock all the NEXEN units, turn off LED indicators and backlights, and disable the BLE transmitter – avoiding distracting lights on stage or accidental changes of setting.

LSC Control Systems will be exhibiting alongside the Robe Group’s brands at the PLASA Show (stand A70) as well as having a presence with UK distributor AC-Entertainment Technologies (stand G63).

Visitors are invited to come along and speak with the LSC team to find out more about how this new range of tools can benefit their show applications.

www.lsccontrol.com.au