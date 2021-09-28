LSC Powers Redland Performing Arts Centre

(Pic: Redland’s Trent Neilson and Kelly Hollett)

The technical team at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) in Cleveland, Queensland recently decided to install LSC Control Systems’ GEN VI dimming and power supply system in its Concert Hall, Events Hall, and Auditorium.

The supply and installation of the GEN VI distro and dimmers was carried out by Sam Walter, Dean Capraro and Arthur Szilagyi from Brisbane Sound Group (BSG).

“The LSC GEN VI hybrid dimmers were an easy recommendation as RPAC needed a mixture of wall-mount and rack-mount products for their Concert Hall. They are simple to install, and the built-in touchscreens make configuration a breeze. LSC had all 20 dimmers manufactured and delivered to us on time and being Australian-made meant we didn’t have to deal with any COVID-related international shipping delays,” says BSG’s Sam Walter.

RPAC Technical Services Manager, Monique Silversides, was also impressed with the completed project. “BSG carried out the successful installation of our new LSC GEN VI dimmers. We chose the GEN VI system for the intelligent dimmer and power distribution combination. In particular, we love the simple-to-use touchscreen which gives us the ability to set each channel individually, control outputs and view any external fault conditions,” she says.







The safety provided by the RCD per circuit and the ability to set each channel as either a dimmer or a relay controlled power supply were the primary reasons for selecting the LSC product. The GEN VI complements their existing LSC PowerPoint power distribution, as well as a number of LSC MDR data splitters that provide the DMX distribution for the venue.

RPAC is a cultural meeting place on the traditional lands of the Quandamooka people. The centre presents a rich and diverse program of local, national and international events which appeals to a broad cross section of audiences and participants.

The magnificent RPAC Concert Hall is one of the most acoustically pure venues in Queensland. It was completed in March 2008 as an extension to the original Events Hall and Auditorium (which first opened in June 1982). Seating 550 patrons, it provides an ideal environment for orchestral, dance, drama and musical performances.

There are also two smaller venues on site – the Auditorium seats up to 196 patrons and is designed for cabaret shows or sit-down functions and the Events Hall is a multipurpose space seating up to 240 patrons for functions, performances, meetings and events.

www.lsccontrol.com.au