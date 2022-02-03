LSV GROUP ANNOUNCES NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

(Pic: Ben Claydon)

LSV Group, distributors of AV and architectural automation brands including RGBlink, Visual Productions, Roxtone, HDFury, and more, are proud to announce the appointment of Ben Claydon to the role of National Sales Director. Ben joins the LSV Team bringing his global expertise in LED screens, commercial LED, control and Audio Visual products across stadia, arenas and commercial applications.

Ben can be contacted at bc@lsvgroup.com.au or on 03 9912 6813

The LSV showroom at 30/326 Settlement Road, Thomastown, Victoria is open and the coffee machine is on!

Ben is ready for a chat, and those that know Ben from previous roles at Australian Ballet School, Silvers Circus, Staging Connections, Mediatec, and LG Australia know Ben loves a coffee and a chat (even underwater!)

https://lsvgroup.com.au/