Lucas Tófani Souza recently completed the NZ Certificate in Entertainment and Event Technology Level 4, a new qualification launched in November last year. A few months ago he was nominated as one of three finalists for the 2020 Skills Active Apprentice of the Year.



Each year, this award goes to a high-potential apprentice with commitment, passion and diligence, who has the skills and qualifications to improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders, through the medium of sport, recreation or the performing arts. Up against a swim instructor and a fitness coach, the lighting technician won, a timely acknowledgement of the importance of the performing arts for wellbeing.





Lucas got his start in the live music industry aged just fourteen, back in his home country of Brazil, travelling the country supporting big acts.



Andre Goldsmith, CEO of Hang-Up Entertainment Services in Christchurch, recognised Lucas’ potential and sponsored his shift to New Zealand in 2016.

Now a Senior Lighting Technician, Lucas is responsible for lighting design, drawing 3D plans, selecting equipment, coordinating crew and operating the lighting consoles on live events.



Studying – the Student Perspective

Lucas completed the Skills Active Entertainment and Event Technology apprenticeship with the support of Hang Up, and help from his Skills Active registered assessor and his evidence verifier.



The apprenticeship offers seven strands and Lucas opted for lighting, his main specialism, and rigging, “I have searched for years to find a qualification that acknowledges what I do.



“When this qualification was launched, it was like a dream come true. I could finally study something that I love.”

Asked how he found studying, Lucas says, “The process of the qualification was enjoyable for me. Studying something you love makes it lighter.

“The meetings with my assessor and verifier were among my highlights of this process, as we had good discussions about the subjects, but also about the industry in general.

“Stopping and thinking about what I do every day was a valuable opportunity to reflect on industry standards and on health and safety.”

One of the big challenges was completing the qualification with English as his second language. But this didn’t hold him back and he passed his training with flying colours.

Although he was already a highly experienced senior lighting technician, pursuing the apprenticeship has boosted his career further.

“I now have a better base foundation from which to discuss day-to-day work situations. [The apprenticeship] is more than a frame on the wall. It means greater acknowledgement and respect in work-related matters. And it’s a step up for my career and CV.”

Lucas says his goal is to keep doing what he loves, and using his skills to contribute to international shows and events, “Lighting has always been my passion. I love working with intensities and colours.

“In any job that I do, when I’m designing a show, I put my feelings into that show. I try to express myself through my work. I think it’s a privilege to pursue something that you love. To stamp your heart on your work.”





Lighting technician Lucas Tófani Souza, 2020 Skills Active Apprentice of the Year.





Studying – the Employer’s Perspective

For Andre Goldsmith, Lucas’ employer, there are significant benefits in his staff upskilling too, “Having qualified staff adds legitimacy to what we do, providing evidence of competency in a compliant world. It separates us from our competitors.”

He actively encourages his staff to get on the qualifications ladder and has even completed Level 3 himself, “I’ll do Level 4 once I’ve finished my truck loader crane operator’s ticket!”

Asked if he worries about other companies poaching his newly qualified staff, Andre is pragmatic, “It is up to you as an employer to create an environment where people want to be, and want to stay.

“I believe what we offer, including our support for self-fulfilment, creates a good place to be and to work.”

Going forward, a Level 3 and Level 4 qualification is something that Andre will look for in a job applicant, “If someone has got their Level 3 at school, and then gone off and done this and that but used that experience to get their Level 4, that would put them ahead of someone who has got nothing.

“It shows commitment, and will add to what our company can offer.”

And finally on Lucas, winner of the Skills Active Apprentice of the Year Award, “Lucas has earned it. He is passionate about his role, about our industry, and about being involved with us at Hang Up.

“He says he has found his place. This is exactly what he wants to do and where he wants to be doing it.”





Zero-fees until end 2022



The NZ Certificate in Entertainment and Event Technology Level 4 qualifies for the government’s Targeted Training Fund, meaning zero-fees until the end of 2022.



All apprenticeships in NZ are now being funded to help employers and apprentices during the COVID recovery period; the fees are simply waived. On top of that, there are funding options including Apprenticeship Boost: a payment to help employers keep and take on new apprentices.



According to WINZ, this funding “can be paid for an apprentice who is self-employed if they’re employed or contracted by you. You need to apply for your apprentice, and you need to have a training agreement between yourself, your apprentice and your TEC approved transitional ITO or provider. If you’re self-employed, contact the company overseeing your apprenticeship. They’ll need to apply on your behalf.”



You can read more on all the subsidy options under the Apprenticeship Support Programme on the Entertainment Technology New Zealand (ETNZ)’s COVID Resources page (https://www.skillsactive.org.nz/news-and-events/news/covid-19-pandemic-information-for-skills-active-workplaces-trainees-and-partners) or directly here (https://www.skillsactive.org.nz/our-qualifications/financial-help-for-trainees-and-workplaces).













