



With the grandMA3 onPC software pre-installed on a built-in MA motherboard, the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT offers 4,096 parameters – just add one to four touchscreen monitors, and it’s ready to go! grandMA3 onPC command wing XT is an extremely versatile solution for smaller and mid-sized installations and shows, streaming studios, or as a powerful pre-programming and backup tool on the road. With 10 motorised faders, 40 physical playbacks, 16 assignable x-keys and a dedicated master playback section. There are three choices for onPC solutions: the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT, which is the ultimate grandMA3 onPC console solution, the grandMA3 onPC command wing, which offers the ultimate grandMA3 mobile solution, and the grandMA3 onPC xPort Nodes, which offer the most cost-effective DMX output solution for software-only show control.





Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293





MA Lighting grandMA3 onPC command wing XT













