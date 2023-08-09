MadisonAV and JBL Professional sponsor the Australia’s Ultimate Music Industry Event, BIGSOUND

MadisonAV and JBL Professional are building on the success of their recent VTX A Series launch event by sponsoring BIGSOUND as an Industry Partner.

BIGSOUND is the southern hemisphere’s biggest music industry gathering, and Australia’s longest-running and most influential music market, featuring a trove of heavy hitting speakers and industry leaders set to land in Brisbane from 5 – 8 September.

Promising an unparalleled experience, BIGSOUND brings together artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts from around the world for a multi-day extravaganza that celebrates the power of sound and innovation. Inspiring speakers, cutting-edge workshops and panels, talent showcases, networking opportunities and a music festival are combined to explore the latest trends, ideas, and breakthroughs in the music landscape.

MadisonAV will be supplying a full complement of JBL VTX A Series line array and subwoofer product in three venues: Blute’s Bar, Soapbox Beer and The Sound Garden. During the day, these venues will be utilised to provide personalised and curated listening experiences of the product, followed in the evening by live band performances during the music showcases – where talent is discovered and the raw energy of live performances leave an indelible mark.

Peter Kubow, Category & Market Specialist, Performance Audio Solutions for MadisonAV described the sponsorship as “a perfect opportunity for MadisonAV to showcase the superior performance of the full JBL VTX A Series in personalised listening sessions, as well as in the real world, during the evenings’ live band performances.”

“We’ll be showcasing the sub-compact A6, the mid-sized A8 and the larger A12 format in three venues of different size and acoustic characteristics. We’re confident the flexibility and performance of this range provides a great solution for touring applications and fixed installations, but the proof is in the performance, so we invite audio engineers, venues, tour managers and industry guests to join us at any of these venues.”

You can find more detailed info at:

www.madisonav.com.au

www.bigsound.org.au