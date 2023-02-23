MadisonAV appointed Yealink Premium Partner

The specialised MadisonAV business expands their range of product solutions to include Yealink Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms product solutions.

February 2023

Sydney, Australia – MadisonAV has been appointed as a Yealink Premium Partner in Australia, growing the depth and breadth of their substantial AV product portfolio.

The addition of the range of unified communications products, including Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms certified products and solutions will provide AV integrators and specialised AV installers with convenient supply and product expertise.

Rob Mayer

Rob Mayer, Product Line Manager at MadisonAV stated that “the Yealink range of Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms unified communication products provide users with the kind of seamless operation that allows professionals to work effectively and collaborate with ease.

Their high-quality hardware, comprehensive range of solutions, and affordable prices make it easy for integrators to specify, source and install room collaboration solutions from the smallest of huddle rooms, through to boardrooms and lecture theatres. Available as complete bundles or individual components, Yealink solutions can adapt to all of your customer’s integration requirements.”

Yealink have been winning global awards since 2012, with a recent highlight being the AV Technology Best of Show award at InfoComm 2022 for their Yealink UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera.

“Our depth of range, and complimentary products and brands such as Philips display screens, JBL speakers, Icron USB extension products, AMX Netlinx Controller and Roadworx cable products mean that professional AV integrators benefit from the one-stop shop approach with MadisonAV. We’re excited to continue to expand our range with Yealinks’ comprehensive portfolio of unified communications kits and peripherals” said Robert Lackey, National Sales Manager at MadisonAV.

Yealink provides one-stop Communication Terminal Solutions for Unified Communications covering various usage scenarios. Yealink solutions are based on open standards, providing excellent compatibility and interoperability with worldwide leading UC platforms. Yealink’s UC products maximize the user’s UC experience, helping enterprises to improve collaboration, boost productivity and reduce costs.

Yealink video collaboration solutions allow business users to enjoy multi-point video collaboration across various web-based environments on multiple devices thanks to extensive compatibility and flexible interoperability. Designed for SMEs, Yealink cameras ensure a perfect balance between high quality, ease-of-use and cost-efficiency.

ABOUT MadisonAV

MadisonAV is a specialist AV business within Madison Group Enterprises that distributes professional and commercial grade audio visual products and solutions. Our world leading and complementary brands make us value-added distributor of complete end to end AV solutions. Our team of technical experts, built over 28 years in the industry, combined with the quality and breadth of our product range, allows us to work across all industry sectors and verticals as a trusted partner, evidenced by an extensive customer base and a rich history of complex project delivery.

Madison Group Enterprises is comprised of businesses specialising in the design, development and distribution of leading connectivity products and technologies. Our businesses have proven expertise in connectivity solutions across a broad range of communications, audio visual, wireless and networking disciplines. Through our specialised teams and distribution networks across Australia, our businesses operating in the Audio Visual, Industrial IT, Industrial IoT and broad-based distribution and reseller markets offer manufacturers unparalleled reach and representation for their brands.

