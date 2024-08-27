MadisonAV Launches Cutting-Edge Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast Assistive Listening Solutions in Australia

MadisonAV, a leading Australian distributor of audio-visual products, is excited to announce the 2024 launch of the innovative Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast assistive listening solutions in Australia. These cutting-edge technologies are set to revolutionise the way hearing-impaired Australians experience audio in public spaces such as theatres, conference rooms, and places of worship, offering unparalleled clarity and accessibility for all.

The Bettear Wi-Fi solution is a game-changer in assistive listening, providing users with the ability to connect their personal devices to a venue’s audio system via Wi-Fi. This allows for a seamless and personalised listening experience, ensuring that everyone, regardless of hearing ability, can enjoy crystal-clear sound. The Bettear Wi-Fi system is easy to use, requiring only a smartphone or tablet and the Bettear app, which is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Auracast, another breakthrough in assistive listening technology, offers a high-quality, low-latency audio broadcast directly to compatible hearing aids, cochlear implants, earbuds, and other listening devices. Designed to enhance accessibility, Auracast ensures that everyone in the audience can hear clearly, without the need for additional equipment. This technology not only improves the listening experience but also promotes inclusivity, making public spaces more accessible to individuals with hearing impairments.

MadisonAV’s introduction of these solutions underscores the company’s commitment to providing advanced, user-friendly audio technologies that cater to the diverse needs of the Australian market. With the launch of Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast, MadisonAV is providing many industries, including entertainment, hospitality, corporate and education environments, with a solution to provide their patrons and visitors with a more inclusive and accessible audio experience.

“We are thrilled to bring Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast to Australia,” said Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV. “These assistive listening solutions are not only technologically advanced but also incredibly user-friendly, making them an ideal choice for venues looking to enhance accessibility and provide a superior audio experience for all attendees.”

“Our commitment to inclusive solutions is reflected in the B-SHOW, B-CASTER and B-RTX,” said Itamar Gabay, CEO of Bettear. “We are confident these products will significantly improve how people connect with the world around them through exceptional audio experiences.”

B-SHOW: Bettear SHOW connects directly to the audio source, such as a microphone or a sound console, effectively sampling the sound in real-time while overcoming reverberant environments and background noise. It then distributes the audio over a designated WiFi network to personal smartphones with low latency. Through the Bettear App, audio is streamed directly to the user’s hearing-aids, cochlear implants, or any other earpiece/accessory, offering a personalised sound experience.

B-CASTER: Bridging Accessibility and Convenience, the B-CASTER is a versatile Auracast streamer designed for both assistive listening and direct audio streaming applications. It integrates with Auracast-based hearing aids, cochlear implants, and hearables, providing a near-real-time and high-quality audio experience for those with hearing impairments.

The B-CASTER also serves as a standalone Auracast access point, allowing users to stream audio directly to their devices for immersive experiences in cultural venues such as museums, theatres, convention centres, performance centres, etc.

B-RTX: Seamless Audio Streaming Companion The B-RTX transceiver complements the B-CASTER by offering enhanced features and customisation options for tour guides and visitors. Its intuitive interface and advanced capabilities enable superior audio quality, improved communications, and access to assistive listening systems.

Key Features:

Full Auracast Support: Products transmit high-quality audio to multiple devices with low power consumption.

Near Real-Time Audio Streaming: Crystal-clear sound with minimal latency.

Meticulously Designed RF Hardware: Robust and reliable wireless coverage.

User-Friendly Design: Intuitive interface for easy configuration and operation.

Cascadable Power over Ethernet (PoE): Streamlined installation and power distribution (Only the B-CASTER).

Both Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast are now available through MadisonAV’s extensive network of distributors and integrators across Australia. For more information on these products and how they can transform your venue’s audio experience, please visit www.madisonav.com.au/bettear or contact MadisonAV at 1800 00 77 80.