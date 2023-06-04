MADISONAV TAKE ON HUMLY AND NUREVA

HUMLY

Humly, a Swedish workplace experience company, has continued to expand internationally, appointing MadisonAV to distribute their suite of workplace solutions in Australia.

“We are happy to be working together with such an experienced and innovative company in Australia. Their technical expertise, combined with the quality of their product range makes them the perfect partner for Humly. We think our Workplace Management suite fits in nicely with Madison AV’s product portfolio,” says Humly Sales Director, Daniel Assarson.

Advertisement

The Humly Workplace Solutions product suite, including the six-time award-winning Humly Room Display, launched in 2020, is available and proven to work in any combination based on business needs. The seamless interoperability of all Humly Workplace Solutions also eliminates integration chaos and security concerns. At the same time, custom hardware and a flexible API ensure freedom and interoperability with a customer’s broader technology ecosystem, a perfect fit for MadisonAV’s customers.

Humly Room Display – awards HBD Under Desk Humly Visitor Tablet

Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV, said; “We were introduced to Humly at the ISE show in Barcelona. It was obvious that their products would fit perfectly with our initiatives in workplace solutions, and the model was in keeping with our own push towards cloud-based technologies. Coupled with the aesthetics of the hardware, the depth of security that has been incorporated, and the infectious enthusiasm of the Humly team, we were in no doubt that the product was going to be at home with us, and we’re excited to get started with Humly in the Australian market.”

Humly Workplace Solutions products (Humly Room Display, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, Humly Floor Plan) are a comprehensive suite of workplace solutions to book, manage and optimise office spaces for businesses of all sizes. Recently they launched their new ground-breaking hardware product, Humly Booking Device.

Advertisement

Humly room display – ongoing meeting Humly room display – upcoming meeting

ABOUT HUMLY

Humly is a “Workplace Experience” company that releases time for knowledge workers and streamlines the use of resources in modern workplaces with self-developed meeting room screens and flexible solutions for booking desks and other resources. By facilitating frequent recurring activities and reducing the number of disruptions in the office, Humly creates value by saving time and reducing frustration for end users while optimizing the use of the office’s fixed workspaces and workplaces. Humly is a global company with establishments in Europe, Asia, North America and now Australia, that provides solutions and services worldwide through local partners.

Learn more at www.humly.com.

Nureva Meeting Room

NUREVA

MadisonAV has also announced its appointment as an official supplier of Nureva audio conferencing products in Australia. This strategic partnership will enable MadisonAV to expand its portfolio of high-quality collaboration solutions while continuing to provide unparalleled support and access to products from leading global brands to its clients across the region.

Powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, Nureva audio conferencing systems bring clear, reliable audio to meeting and learning spaces. The technology fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so in-room participants can move around and still be heard clearly by remote participants.

Nureva HDL Series

The Nureva product line includes the HDL200 for small rooms, HDL310 for large rooms and Dual HDL410 for extra-large rooms. They all feature true full-room microphone pickup, easy installation and continuous autocalibration that automatically adapts to any room configuration.

“Working with Nureva is an exciting development for MadisonAV, ” said Ken Kyle. “We are always looking for innovative audiovisual solutions that solve real-world integration challenges, whilst enhancing customer experiences, and Nureva does exactly that. Nureva products deliver a winning combination of outstanding audio performance, integration simplicity and adaptability to environmental changes – all at a very attractive price point.”

“We are thrilled to work with MadisonAV in Australia,” said Susan Jickling, Director International Sales for Nureva. “MadisonAV’s dedication to providing value-added solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise collaboration experiences in medium, large and extra-large spaces.

Their extensive market reach, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships will undoubtedly drive the adoption of Nureva solutions across various industries in Australia.”

Nureva Microphone Mist technology

Nureva’s innovative technology delivers a range of benefits, including:

• Unrivaled audio quality: Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology ensures crystal-clear audio pick-up for all participants, regardless of their location in the room

• Seamless integration: Nureva solutions seamlessly integrate with popular collaboration platforms, facilitating effortless communication and collaboration across devices and software

• Scalability and flexibility: With scalable options for medium to extra-large meeting rooms and classrooms, Nureva solutions offer the flexibility to adapt to evolving collaboration needs

Nureva HDL200

ABOUT NUREVA

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich private company that makes it refreshingly easy for IT teams to equip meeting and learning spaces with great audio. The technology also features continuous autocalibration, noise reduction, position-based gain control and simultaneous processing, providing remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company’s product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers.

For more information, visit Nureva’s website www.nureva.com