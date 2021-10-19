MadisonAV takes on distribution of Acoustic Magic Array Microphones

MadisonAV has continued to increase it’s portfolio of brands, with the addition of Acoustic Magic array microphones to their range.

With a listening beam that automatically and electronically scans through a 360° field of view rather than using a fixed field of view, Acoustic Magic microphone arrays offer affordable, premium and reliable quality. The wide field of view created by a scanning listening beam makes the Voice Tracker™ series useful for meeting recording, lecture recording, and conferencing. This provides the unique ability to capture all talkers in a 30+ foot room through a single, affordable microphone.

The listening beam electronically locates and automatically steers toward the talker and also suppresses interfering sound. The combination of these innovations allows the Voice Tracker to have extremely long pick up range. The ability to “hear” talkers throughout an entire room results in a strong economic advantage over the alternative of using several conventional microphones, coupled together through a mixer.

The magic in the Acoustic Magic Voice Tracker array microphone resides in the algorithms running on its internal DSP that enable it to form a listening beam and automatically and electronically steer that beam towards the active talker. This creates spatial filtering, which when combined with the 6 or 8 always-on microphones in the array, create pickup ranges of 30 feet with a 360° field of view. It is certified with programs including Zoom, Dragon NaturallySpeaking and many others.

In terms of product range, the Acoustic Magic Voice Tracker 1 and Acoustic Magic Voice Tracker 3 array microphones both offer wide field of view, spatial filtering and embedded algorithms – so no set up or programming is required. However, the Voice Tracker 3 offers a longer pick up range of 35ft/11m (as opposed to 30ft/9m of Voice Tracker 1), flatter frequency response for closer to true to life voice pick up, and the signal to noise ratio is 2dB lower than the Voice Tracker 1.

