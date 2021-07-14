Malcolm Weldon appointed Broadcast Support IP Engineer at D2N Technology Solutions

Furthering their continued and significant expansion and commitment to the Australian market, Malcolm Weldon, one of the industry’s best-known and respected media, IP and comms specialists, has joined D2N Technology as broadcast support IP engineer.

Weldon is known in the industry for being a highly skilled audio and electronics engineer with over 40 years’ experience in a broad range of broadcast production and operations settings. His expertise includes hands-on installation, operation, troubleshooting and maintenance of equipment related to live television, home theatres, studio productions, outdoor broadcasting events and corporate mobile command centres.

Most recently Weldon enjoyed considerable success with SKY Racing Australia where he was promoted from research and development manager to senior engineer and then chief engineer technology integration in a tenure spanning over 22 years.

Advertisement

D2N MD Jason Owen said, “Malcolm is a very valuable addition to the D2N team and he brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role. He will add great value to our customers by adding to our service capability which in turn will give clients a more timely and focused response. He will also keep ahead of the manufacturers’ product development cycles so we can talk and inform our customers about product pipelines with more clarity and certainty. Malcolm also adds his significant knowledgebase to the pool of engineering resource at D2N enabling us to innovate and deliver even more fit-for-purpose solutions.”

Weldon’s day-to-day role includes being the first, crucial port of call for support across all of the brands D2N represents including Simply Live, Sienna, TVU, Kiloview and AIDA amongst others and encompasses software, firmware and hardware support. He will also be liaising with manufacturers regarding future firmware versions, beta testing and sandboxing before D2N release new and upgraded solutions to market. Finally he will work closely with MD Jason Owen to enhance the company’s overall product knowledge and undertake site surveys.

D2N has been providing consultancy and solutions involving moving content, communicating and the very best in video and audio products for over 16 years.

With that in mind Malcolm Weldon said, “Joining D2N at this time when the media, IP and technology landscape is changing at a rapid pace is an incredible opportunity. D2N has shown its constant commitment to innovation, new technologies and customer service time and time again over the years, so it’s fair to say to all our clients watch this space as the best is yet to come.”

Malcolm Weldon can be contacted at D2N on (02) 9837 6748 or at malcolm.weldon@d2n.com.au