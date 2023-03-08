Maldwyn Greenwood new Technical Manager, NZ, for Jands

As the plan to increase local support in New Zealand continues, Jands have appointed Maldwyn Greenwood to a new role as Technical Manager (NZ).

When Jands sought to fill a Technical Manager role for New Zealand earlier this month, an undoubtably good opportunity arose.

That opportunity was Maldwyn Greenwood, a well-respected, senior AV technician with a broad technical background covering design, training, and support.

Maldwyn adds over 20 years technical AV experience and industry recognised leadership to the local Jands team. Experience and leadership that are perfectly suited to the markets, brands, and solutions that Jands supply and support in New Zealand.

As Technical Manager, Maldwyn is based locally in Auckland and dedicates his time to supporting Jands’ New Zealand customers and team. He states, “I’m truly excited to be joining Jands and to work with the exciting range of products. There is so much within the lineup to be expanded on. Increasing support locally will be key to my role. I’m looking forward to being there for our customers demonstrating, training, and helping daily with any technically requirements to achieve the outcomes we they want to deliver.”

Phil Muffet, CEO of Jands, adds “It is incredibly exciting to have one of New Zealand’s leading technical minds join the team. Maldwyn will play a pivotal role in supporting our customers and suppliers as we continue our efforts to re-invigorate the market support offering. 2023 is shaping to be an exciting year ahead.”

Maldwyn Greenwood officially started in the role of Technical Manager (NZ) onThursday 26th January 2023 and can be reached via mgreenwood@jands.co.nz

