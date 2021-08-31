Marshall Day Entertech to go it alone

Marshall Day Acoustics Pty Ltd (hereafter “MDA”), a leading Acoustic Consulting company, has announced that its Theatre and AV Design division, Marshall Day Entertech, will be succeeded by new independent company Entertech Australia Pty Ltd. The company will be led by former MDA staff members and Theatre specialists Micah Johnson and Kate Kelly.

“We are thrilled for Micah and Kate and what this change will bring. On behalf of the Board and leadership team, we thank Micah and Kate for all their efforts as members of the MDA team and look forward to seeing their new business develop in the future,” said Marshall Day Acoustics’ Co-CEO Amanda Robinson.

MDA made the decision to split the company in order to increase operational efficiencies and return focus to the core area of the business, Acoustics.

“Kate and I are excited to begin a new chapter as an independent business, after fifteen years as part of Marshall Day,” said Entertech Australia Pty Ltd’s Director Micah Johnson.

About Marshall Day Acoustics: Marshall Day Acoustics is one of the world’s leading firms of acoustic consultants, providing the highest standard of architectural and environmental acoustic consulting. For over 40 years, they have been providing innovative acoustic designs, working on major projects in over 15 countries and employ over 90 professional staff in offices in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, and France. Find more information at marshallday.com.

About Entertech Australia: Entertech Australia is a respected theatre design consultancy, providing planning, design and operational services to the cultural and performing arts industries. The company was originally established by Denis Irving in 1979, and for over 30 years, pioneered theatre design services for concert halls, theatres and cultural centres. In 2006, the company merged with Marshall Day Acoustics, forming Marshall Day Entertech. And today, Entertech Australia stands as an independent theatre design business. Find more information at entertech.com.au.