Martin Professional MAC Ones Steal the Show at Australian Idol Finale

The stage for Australian Idol was awash in a stunning kaleidoscope of colours thanks to the brand-new collection of Martin Professional MAC One fixtures supplied by Chameleon Touring Systems.

Lighting Designer Ian Anderson was thrilled to have 52 units of MAC Ones on the production set commenting that they matched perfectly with all of the other Martin fixtures in the system (MAC Vipers, MAC 101s and Encores) with the LED backlight effects adding a nice tinkle in the back of shots. Apart from the Fresnel-style lens being visually stunning, Ian also mentioned the new MAC Ones were rich in their colours and were able to obtain nice pastels with a zoom ratio being very versatile from tight spot to a medium flood.

Hanslee Lim, Director of Lighting for Harman Professional APAC expressed, “It’s phenomenal that in less than five months since we announced the Martin MAC One (November 2023), we have already seen several rental companies showing off their newly acquired stock at premier live events. Seeing the way it was used on Australian Idol, we know we have delivered a true winner!”