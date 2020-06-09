Maxell MPJU4001 and MPJW401E



The MPJU4001 and MPJW401E are laser light source projectors designed for a variety of applications, including classrooms and conference rooms. Measuring only 330mm x 69mm x 271mm (excluding protrusions) and weighing just 3.5kgs, they are the smallest 3LCD-based laser projectors available. The laser light engines require no lamp replacement and get 20,000 hours of life in normal mode or up to 40,000 hours in Long Life 2 mode.

This new series of projectors use a yellow phosphor chip instead of the spinning phosphor wheel and motor that’s used by most other laser projectors. Because of that, the projectors have fewer moving parts that allow them to run quieter and more reliably. For added piece of mind, Maxell’s MPJU4001 & MPJW401E are backed by a generous 5-year warranty.





