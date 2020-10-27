Maximum flexibility for ENTECH 2021

Roadshow ready for ‘anything’.

After the shock shutdown interrupted the March 2020 roadshow, ENTECH has restructured and replanned to be prepared for anything. “Literally, we did not have a shutdown plan for a pandemic,” says ENTECH founder Julius Grafton. “I don’t know anyone who did, across any industry. And didn’t everyone scramble in panic at the time.”

Staging an East Coast-only tour starting Thursday March 4 in Brisbane, the show will then do Melbourne on Tuesday 9 and finish in Sydney on Thursday 11 March. It will return to Adelaide and Perth in 2021 “for sure,” says Grafton.

“We have 15 firms for March, down from 30 this year, but I expect five or six more will sign once Melbourne settles into re-opening. And we have a 100% refund guarantee, with all the exhibitor money held in trust. We can literally stop the tour like we did last time, and refund any show not staged in full. Last time we were caught short. Like everyone else was.”

The 2021 Roadshow and indeed all future events will be staged according to each venue’s infection control plan. “We are very well placed to do this, as we can separate each stand if required,” Grafton concluded. With the focus away from live production to installation and contracting equipment, the tagline for 2021 is ‘less showbiz, more business’.

www.entech-roadshow.com