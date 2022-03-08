Media & Entertainment Technology Expo 2022 – next week!

The 2022 Media & Entertainment Technology Expo opens next week in Sydney, at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour. Running March 15 – 17, the event includes a showcase of the leading suppliers in the industry on the exhibition floor, as well as a full conference program which offers an exciting assembly of papers, presentations, panels and keynotes from both local and international subject matter experts.

This is the first industry event to return in Australia since 2019, and offers an opportunity for media professionals to reconnect face-to-face, view the latest technology and participate in leading education sessions. With the speed in which the industry continues to evolve, seeing it all in one place has never been more important.

Exhibitors on show cover categories including cameras, audio production, cloud technology, delivery and distribution and post production to name a few. There’s also complimentary networking Happy Hour Networking Drinks at 5pm on both Tuesday the 15th and Wednesday the 16th sponsored by Grass Valley and Telstra respectively, which both exhibitors and attendees are welcome to participate in.

Exhibition registration is free for industry professionals, while the conference sessions are available in everything from single session tickets to full conference packages. More information can be found online at metexpo.com.au