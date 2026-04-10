Meet The Audio Team at NAS

NAS are a distributor active in both Australia and New Zealand, handling a huge range of audio products and solutions. Their portfolio ranges from d&b audiotechnik to dBTechnologies, to DSP and public address masters AtlasIED, through to famed commercial audio brands Peavey and Crest Audio. If it makes noise and it goes in installs or on live shows, NAS have a product for it.

Together, the NAS team brings decades of hands‑on experience across live production, broadcast, touring, system design, distribution and technical engineering, underpinned by a shared passion for audio and the wider AV industry. With backgrounds spanning everything from FOH and systems engineering to sales, account management and state leadership, the team combines deep technical expertise with strong industry relationships and a practical, customer‑focused approach. Many team members have worked across multiple facets of the production and distribution landscape, allowing them to understand real‑world challenges and deliver reliable, well‑designed solutions. Driven by ongoing education, collaboration and a genuine love for what they do, the team is committed to helping clients and partners achieve outstanding results across Australia.

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Corey Sleeman, State Manager, VIC/TAS/SA

Corey attended SAE in the early 90s and spent much of that decade playing in – and engineering for – bands across the Melbourne music scene. Over time his focus shifted toward sales, and for the past 20‑odd years he’s worked with many of Australia’s key distributors. This has given him the opportunity to work side‑by‑side with industry legends and build strong relationships and long‑standing friendships with clients all over the country. This is an industry Corey genuinely loves – one he’s deeply passionate about – and he feels fortunate to have built a career in a field that continues to inspire him every day.

Email: corey.sleeman@nas.solutions

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Dan Parsons, Account Manager, VIC/TAS

Dan has 20 years of live broadcast, production and OB experience specialising in sports broadcasting on live radio, live TV and corporate events. He has worked on a number of productions in a variety of roles including live mixing of AFL/NRL games for Triple M, as well as the V8 Supercars for Telstra. Using a customer focused approach, Dan loves assisting clients in finding high‑end solutions for their projects.

Email: dan.parsons@nas.solutions

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James Pavey, Account Manager, VIC/TAS

James has built his career across every corner of the production industry – starting as a PA rigger and growing into roles across LED sales and procurement, rigging, AV, lighting, and pro audio. Over the years he’s developed a strong, trusted industry network and is passionate about helping partners and clients deliver their best work.

Email: james.pavey@nas.solutions

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Anthony Murdoch, Technical Sales

Anthony figured out in primary school that he liked being behind the scenes, not on stage, and grew his passion for audio working on the tech crew throughout his time at school. Before finishing school, he hassled his local rental company owner, Mario at Monaco Sound, until Mario gave him a job, where he spent more than 10 years developing his skills in production and installation, before heading over to Austage at Shed 14 (before the pier sunk!) Anthony started in distribution in 2017, and over the last nine years he’s worked on some amazing projects, and has been lucky enough to have some Australian industry legends as mentors, who’ve helped him refine his skills in sales, system design and optimisation, and RF management. Anthony is always happy to share the knowledge he’s learnt with anyone in the industry, actively taking part in education sessions at any opportunity.

Email: anthony.murdoch@nas.solutions

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Brendon McDonald, State Manager, QLD

Like so many, Brendon also spent many years in wanna‑be-rockstar land and has always had a passion for music and sound. He worked 11 years in MI wholesale in Sydney prior to joining NAS in Queensland, where he has been since 2011. His focus is to do the job right the first time – with the right gear and within budget.

Email: brendon.mcdonald@nas.solutions

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Aaron Lee, State Manager, NSW/ACT

Aaron joined the NAS team as Integrated Systems Account Manager for NSW/ACT in 2019, working alongside the existing NSW/ACT team to focus on building and growing key relationships with both new and existing NAS customers throughout NSW and ACT. More recently he took on the role of NSW/ACT State Manager, allowing NAS to streamline communications, team management, sales and budget requirements and associated conversations, with a future‑focused vision for NAS in these important territories. Aaron has a long‑standing passion for all aspects of the audio visual industry, with his involvement in the field now exceeding 20 years.

Email: aaron.lee@nas.solutions

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Max Hedrich, Technical Engineering

Like many in the industry, Max’s interest in audio began with music. Growing up, he tried, and failed, at playing several different instruments in different bands, and instead went down the technical path, studying audio engineering at JMC Academy. After a stint in live production recording, Max joined NAS and hasn’t looked back. Nearly 14 years later, he’s had the opportunity to work across several different roles within the company, learning from many talented people and working on many interesting projects along the way. Today, in his role as a Technical Engineer, he gets to happily indulge his inner nerd, as well as satisfy his passion for sound, while working on the technical side of system design and helping bring carefully engineered audio systems to life.

Email: max.hedrich@nas.solutions

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Dave Jacques, Technical Engineering Manager

Starting in live production in Australia in the early 1990s, Dave has worked as a production manager, and FOH/System engineer locally, and on the international touring circuit. Returning to Australia and joining NAS in 2009, he is responsible for system design and training with brands such as d&b audiotechnik and dBTechnologies. He’s still active as a FOH engineer outside of NAS, and his daily work draws on these skills engaging his passion for clever and detailed design. Training with some of the great minds behind our brands has built on the skills that real world touring experience has provided him. Dave’s focus now is on increasing knowledge for both himself and others, and helping to create great solutions for customers. Ongoing education and an attitude of remaining teachable allows us to continue to raise the standard of the experiences we create out there in the real world.

Email: dave.jacques@nas.solutions

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Doug Pringle, Technical Engineering

Equipment Relocation Engineer specialising in FOH systems.

Email: doug.pringle@nas.solutions

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Travis du Preez, Account Manager, NSW/ACT

Travis started out in the live production industry in New Zealand, working across roles including FOH, monitors, systems, and production management. Like many people in the industry, that meant getting involved in a bit of everything across audio, lighting and vision. During this time, he also started his own recording studio and worked on a range of projects that helped further develop his technical skills. After moving to Australia and stepping into the distribution side of the industry, Travis now supports production companies and integrators across NSW and ACT. His background working in production continues to influence how he approaches the role, with a focus on practical solutions and systems that work reliably in the field. He is always keen to jump in, get his hands dirty, and push for the best outcome all round.

Email: travis.dupreez@nas.solutions