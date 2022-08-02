Movecat chooses The P.A. People for Australia and New Zealand

Movecat and The P.A. People are proud to announce that The P.A. People have been appointed exclusive distributor of Movecat Motion Control products in Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately. Movecat are Germany’s number one supplier of specialist entertainment hoists including D8+ and BVG-C1 rated chain motors and SIL3 compliant motion control systems suitable to lifting and moving loads over audiences.

Over the past three years, The P.A. People have worked with Movecat products on a number of hoisting projects, including the design and supply of the 10-tonne motorised Gondola supporting four LED screens at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. Supported by four 2.5-tonne Movecat PlusLite chain hoists with 25m Height of Lift, the system is rated D8+, but also features full load monitoring and position encoders on each hoist for additional safety and a unique bespoke cable management system.

During the COVID-19 downturn The P.A. People also added 16 Movecat PROstage+ 1000kg hoists with 36m chains to their rental rigging inventory. “I first saw the PROstage+ hoists a few years ago,” said Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A People. ”They are significantly lighter than any other D8+ hoist on the market – around 85kg for a one-tonne D8+ hoist with 36m of its unique ‘D’ shaped chain – is remarkable. It was a simple decision to add them to our rental fleet.”

“We are delighted to appoint The P.A. People as our new Australian & New Zealand distributor,” commented Peter Streicher, CEO for Movecat. “Movecat has a large installed base of chain hoists and control systems around Australia and New Zealand. There have been a lot of changes in the local marketplace over the last twelve months. The P.A. People have the knowledge and understanding to represent our product and to support our existing and new customers. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with The P.A. People.”

Movecat provide a complete range of chain motor products and hoisting control systems from the entry level ECO-X range, though the D8+ PROstage+ and PLUS-X range to the OMK BVG-C1 compliant and VMK variable speed models, along with load monitoring systems and their SIL3 compliant I-motion control systems.

The P.A. People are able to provide System Integration and full Automation Solutions and will soon carry a broad range of Movecat products and spare parts in their Sydney office. Their Venue Engineering team includes factory trained Movecat technicians and service personnel, and they are able to provide design assistance, periodic maintenance, certification and ad-hoc callout services.

The P.A. People invite you to come and see Movecat alongside the TEQSAS range of specialist rigging controllers at Integrate, ICC Sydney, August 17-19 (Stand C.23) and ENTECH Roadshow, October 2022 – Syd, Mel & Bris.

For further information please contact:

Peter Streicher, CEO Movecat – p.streicher@movecat.de +49-7032-37117-13

Chris Dodds, Managing Director, The P.A. People – chris.dodds@papeople.com.au +61 413 676708