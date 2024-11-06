MUSHANG Chooses ROE Visual for VFX Lab Sydney

Based on their successful operation of the Shanghai MUSHANG XR Stage, MUSHANG has established MUSHANG VFX Lab Sydney. ROE Visual is proud to be the product of choice again for this new Virtual Production Studio.

The brand new MUSHANG VFX Lab features a setup with an 18m x 4.5m meticulously engineered curved ROE Visual Black Pearl BP2V2 LED wall complemented by a ceiling of Carbon Series CB5MKII LED panels. This configuration ensures outstanding visual fidelity with an impressive 8K resolution across the entire space. Designed for virtual production applications, the BP2V2 LED panel is used in a myriad of studios across the globe.

Apart from the ROE Visual LED panels, other industry-leading technologies, such as disguise, Brompton Technology, Stype, and MRMC Bolt systems, were integrated into the studio, creating a state-of-the-art virtual production ecosystem. MUSHANG’s VFX Lab supports a wide range of creative visual productions, from feature films and broadcasts to commercials and episodic content.

ROE Visual and MUSHANG previously collaborated to create the Shanghai MUSHANG XR Stage in 2021, which has been instrumental in delivering high-quality advertising for renowned brands from the SAIC, Unilever Global, and Henkel group.

Henry Sha, MUSHANG’s founder, states: “Assembling a skilled and professional crew is always a key challenge. Australia has a long-standing reputation for producing high-calibre VFX films and productions, providing a dynamic talent pool, so we decided on Sydney. Our choice for ROE Visual was a no-brainer; the company has established itself as the go-to brand in virtual production technology. Having successfully operated our first virtual production studio for over three years, we were confident in ROE Visual’s commitment to quality and service, enabling us to focus on efficient studio operations.”

In the rapidly evolving landscape of virtual production, MUSHANG VFX Lab emerges as a pioneer for creative innovation. Since its opening, MUSHANG VFX Lab has hosted two major productions, earning praise for its advanced capabilities and forward-looking approach. “It’s clear that this is the future of filmmaking, particularly when efficiency and cost control are paramount,” Henry Sha comments.

About MUSHANG:

With 14 years of experience in the film industry, MUSHANG now brings advanced video production to Sydney. Specializing in virtual filming, MUSHANG employs Hollywood-grade equipment and expertise to help clients realize their most ambitious video projects. By blending visionary concepts with cutting-edge technology, MUSHANG assists brands and storytellers in creating content at the speed of imagination.

For more: https://mushang.com.au

About ROE Visual:

Founded in 2006, ROE Visual set out to make the best LED display platforms. Carefully selected high-end components, the latest technology, in-depth knowledge, and passion go into ROE Visual’s LED products. Familiar with the challenges of the market, the company offers the best possible solutions for creatives, designers, and technicians who rely on ROE Visual’s LED products for flawless installation, shoot or performance.

Dedicated to delivering the latest display technology, ROE Visual has a global presence, ensuring exceptional service to over 500 customers in over 90 countries. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company operates globally.

For more: https://www.roevisual.com/en/