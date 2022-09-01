Music Victoria have just released a comprehensive White Paper into the Victorian music industry. It looks into the state of the industry and where we can go from here. It has some chilling stats:

1 in 4 gigs are unpaid – Musicians Australia

Only 15% felt safe at work – Support Act (May 2022)

Only 47% of the venues licensed for live music in 2019, have so far renewed their licenses for 2021/2022.

It also has some positive recommendations and achievable actions, including:

Establish investment schemes by providing offsets and incentives to leverage new investment and stimulate demand for local music content and all ages environments.

by providing offsets and incentives to leverage new investment and stimulate demand for local music content and all ages environments. Embed, and budget for, minimum fees and diversity benchmarks across local, state and federal government music grants and engagement opportunities including the licensing of Victorian music.

across local, state and federal government music grants and engagement opportunities including the licensing of Victorian music. Resource future focused industry up-skilling including opportunities for capacity building, formal accreditation, and the delivery of high need training courses and professional development programs

There is more information on the Music Victoria website and a download link to the whole report:

https://www.musicvictoria.com.au/white-paper-building-the-victorian-music-sector-as-a-global-music-powerhouse/

Photograph by Josh Brnjac