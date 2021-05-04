MusicKeeper and CrewKeeper Grants Available. Apply Now!

Since announcing the creation of our new MusicKeeper and CrewKeeper cash grants in March, we’re pleased to report that we’ve received more than 600 applications for help.

This has been made possible thanks to funding from the Australian Government through the Office for the Arts. Payments in support of these applications will exceed $1.2million.

Despite the great uptake, we’re urging anyone who works professionally in any genre of music and needs assistance to visit the Get Help page at supportact.org.au and submit an application. We think there are many more music workers who may need help, but don’t believe they are eligible or don’t know where to apply.

MusicKeeper and CrewKeeper are cash grants valued at $2,000 for individuals and $2,700 for families with dependent children. The grants are available to anyone working in the industry, from musicians, songwriters and publishers to crew workers, managers, promoters and journalists. They are for all music genres including rock, pop, indie, classical, country, cabaret, music theatre, art music, heavy, electronic, dance, hip hop, soul, jazz, RnB, blues and folk.

Commenting on her experience, Bachelor Girl frontwoman and solo artist/songwriter, Tania Doko, said: “I felt that I was undeserving or that perhaps I wasn’t ‘as vulnerable’ as others may be. It was fantastic to talk to Support Act’s social workers and to feel heard as a family, particularly challenged by our untimely move from Stockholm to Melbourne during an already turbulent 2020, for the sake of my Swedish husband’s Partner Visa.



“Absolutely do not hesitate to reach out as no situation or circumstance will be minimised. Support Act can make that tangible difference so that you can get on with being your best, creative self.”

Applications for MusicKeeper and CrewKeeper grants, as well as other help and resources including video testimonials from people who have already received grants, can be found on the Support Act website – supportact.org.au. It’s quick and easy to apply, and all applications are confidential.

The Wellbeing Helpline, Manager Support Hotline and First Nations Dedicated Helpline are also always available and can all be accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

We look forward to hearing from you.

The team at Support Act