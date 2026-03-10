NAMM 2026 Product Roundup

ADAMSON

Adamson introduced two new MILAN-ready networking audio products: MS8.2 Network Switch and USB Milan Bridge. Designed to simplify connectivity of audio networking while maintaining uncompromising performance, these new additions expand Adamson’s ecosystem with flexible, reliable tools tailored for live sound and installed applications. The MS8.2 Milan AVB ready network switch delivers a streamlined, deployment friendly solution, compatible with all Milan equipment. Optimised for stage monitors, small arrays, and distributed systems, the MS8.2 supports streaming of up to 48 networked loudspeakers while offering robust, roadready connectivity options. Completing the addition of new Milan focused products is the compact yet powerful USB Milan Bridge, an all-in-one solution that provides direct Milan network connectivity for macOS and Windows 11. Designed for stability and performance, it delivers ultra-low latency with high-resolution audio, ideal for engineers requiring seamless integration between computers and Milan networks.

AUSTRIAN AUDIO

Austrian Audio proudly introduced their first large-diaphragm condenser bass drum microphone. Austrian Audio has achieved what was long considered impossible, integrating a large diaphragm capsule into a remarkably compact, stage-ready design capable of handling extremely high SPL while delivering the pure, unprocessed sound of the instrument and the new CKR6-B capsule.

The OC-B6 is engineered to capture the pure sound of a bass drum, empowering the sound engineer or musician to shape and sculpt the sound to their needs and vision. Thanks to its precision and neutrality, users can shape the final result through drum choice, microphone placement inside or outside the drum, and any desired signal processing. Its exceptionally stable and clean performance, regardless of placement, opens the door to new sonic possibilities for bass drums. The OC-B6 can handle virtually unlimited maximum SPL; performance unmatched by any other condenser microphone on the market.

The “B” version of the CKR6 capsule doubles the distance between diaphragm and electrode and features a lower-tuned resonance frequency. The result is enormous headroom and a subtly refined frequency response.

AUDIX

AUDIX announced the launch of Novacore, a professional digital wireless platform. Making its debut at the 2026 NAMM Show, Novacore comprises 16 distinct products including the NCR1, NCR2, and NCR4 single and multi-channel receivers, NCHH handheld and NCBP bodypack transmitters, specialized NCEC and NCTH vocal capsules, the Novacore Frequency Coordinator, and a comprehensive set of accessories. Novacore has been designed to be the digital wireless answer for AUDIX customers across live sound, worship, legislative, and educational applications who demand uncompromising sound matched with mission critical wireless performance.

Novacore brings the unique AUDIX sound into the digital domain using high-quality 24-bit analog-to-digital conversion. The system offers superior clarity with a wide frequency response (20Hz to 20kHz) and ultra-low latency of under 3ms. To meet modern security expectations for secure speech and performance, Novacore features AES-256 digital transmission encryption aligned with industry standards. The heart of the ecosystem is a family of Digital UHF receivers available in single (NCR1), dual (NCR2), and quad-channel (NCR4) configurations. These receivers feature a wideband front end with a 48MHz tuning range, providing the spectrum agility required to survive crowded RF environments. For modern networked installations, the dual and quad-channel models are Dante-enabled, allowing wireless channels to be routed directly onto existing AoIP infrastructures.

AUDIX

AUDIX also announced the introduction of its new Wireless MicroBoom (MBW) condenser microphone line. A forerunner of AUDIX’s new digital wireless ecosystem, while building upon the success of the company’s popular MicroBoom range, this new range provides a transformative approach to stage and choir miking, by combining plug-and-play simplicity, seamless stage transitions, and complete freedom of movement in a sleek, wireless format, with superior performance which is indistinguishable from wired versions. The new MBW line has been designed to be a performance enabler for a wide range of applications including choirs, houses of worship, vocal ensembles, theatre and stage productions, orchestras, acoustic groups, location recording, presentations, broadcast, sports, and live events.

FOURIER AUDIO

Fourier Audio announced the worldwide launch of its compact transform.go plugin server designed to run VST3 plugins in a live environment. The new transform.go packs 16 channels of I/O into a remarkably trim, light, and tour-grade design that conveniently fits into a backpack or carry-on Peli case, perfect for use on flypack shows and mid-sized productions, whilst featuring the same best-in-class features as the company’s larger transform.engine, including full access to the transform.suite bundle. When compared to transform.engine, with its smaller chassis, lower cost, and reduced I/O count, Fourier Audio’s transform.go will appeal to touring companies and engineers working on fly tours who need a compact, lightweight product to accommodate logistical constraints. The new product also affords a very compelling entry point into live plugin hosting for a much larger market segment of live engineers, music venues, theatres, performing arts centers, houses of worship, rental houses, event production providers, and other mid-range users that don’t require the full capacity of the original transform. engine’s 64 channels. Fourier Audio also announced HYPERPORT, a new low-latency, point-to-point audio protocol designed for seamless integration between its transform.engine or transform.go and DiGiCo’s Quantum and SD-Range consoles. With the launch of HYPERPORT, Fourier Audio addresses one of the most critical challenges in live sound – latency. Built from the ground up for professional touring, theatre, and broadcast environments, HYPERPORT delivers ultra-fast, reliable audio transfer, giving engineers the speed, precision, and confidence they need in high-pressure performance situations. When connecting transform hardware as an insert on a DiGiCo console, HYPERPORT achieves an astonishing 1.2ms roundtrip latency, a reduction of more than half when compared to Dante (~3ms). The new protocol’s impressive real-world performance enables Fourier Audio’s live plugin hosts to now be used for even the most latency-sensitive applications, including monitor mixing.

KLANG

KLANG:technologies announced the global launch of its new KLANG:1 and KLANG:1pro, which pack professional immersive in-ear monitor mixing into a new ultra-compact format at unprecedented price points. Truly pocket-sized, these are the smallest KLANG processors ever created, providing a single immersive mix from 64 input channels and serving as the pro audio and music industry’s most affordable entry points into immersive monitoring. Measuring only 30 x 108 x 123mm and weighing a mere 350 grams, the new KLANG devices offer plug-and-play operation for comprehensive control an monitoring via phone, tablet, or PC, as well as native worksurface integration with DiGiCo Quantum and SD-Range consoles. Featuring the same lightnin fast 0.25ms latency and powered by the same cutting-edge FPGA family as the company’s flagship KLANG:konductor, KLANG:1 and KLANG:1pro are powered and configured via USB-C connections, with no additional power supply needed. The two models are nearly identical, with one distinction: KLANG:1 features dual MADI I/O, while KLANG:1pro adds a second MADI inp to enable full 64-channel MADI I/O at 96kHz, plus redundant 64×64 Dante with single-channel routing, making it the most affordable Dante and MADI converter in its class.

SHURE

Shure’s new SLX-D+ wireless microphone system is the next evolution in its renowned wireless portfolio. Building on SLX-D’s proven success, SLX-D+ delivers a powerful combination of advanced features and ease-of-use, now accessible to audio professionals and experienced volunteers in live performance, houses of worship, education, content creation, electronic newsgathering (ENG), broadcast, and video industries. SLX-D+ features wide tuning across all components up to 138MHz, enabling seamless countrywide deployment and minimising inventory complexity. Systems can operate across multiple frequency bands, reducing the need to own several product variants. The new ShowLink Ease technology, inspired by ShowLink on Shure’s premier Axient Digital wireless system, provides real-time, two-way communication between receiver and transmitter.

Once synced, the transmitter remains paired to the receiver every time it is powered on. This allows for automated radio frequency (RF) set up, and remote parameter adjustments, eliminating the need for physical proximity and streamlining live management from performance to performance. Should interference occur, the SLX-D+ system can automatically scan for a new, clean frequency and deploy it to both the receiver and transmitter without requiring user interaction, ensuring enhanced operation and continuous connectivity. Joining the SLX-D+ on debut was the new KSM condenser microphone line, including the KSM32C, KSM40C, and KSM44MP. Shure KSM microphones have delivered exceptional audio quality for decades. With the launch of new models, the KSM line once again sets the benchmark for professional recording by providing premium, true-to-life audio capture and ultra-low self-noise, all within a sleek, modern design. The KSM32C is a large diaphragm condenser microphone that delivers a smooth, balanced response and exceptional low-frequency performance. This microphone is ideal for vocals, instruments, drum overheads, and ensemble work, and is available in a stage and studio bundle. The KSM40C is a versatile, large diaphragm condenser microphone that delivers natural, detailed audio with enhanced proximity effect and natural high-frequency boost. An ideal microphone for capturing rich nuances in vocals and instruments, including upright bass, guitar amps and kick drum. The KSM44MP offers unparalleled versatility in a sleek, dual-diaphragm design that maximises sensitivity and stabilises pattern consistency, improving off-axis control at low frequencies. A multi-pattern microphone with natural clarity and smooth, airy detail, this mic is ideal for vocals, pianos, stereo techniques, distant miking, and ensembles.

RCF

RCF introduced the GTX 7C compact cardioid line array, the latest addition to its flagship TT+ AUDIO GTX series. Designed for high-performance sound reinforcement in demanding environments, the GTX 7C offers powerful output, digitally controlled directivity, and outstanding rear wave rejection in a compact form factor. The system delivers a maximum SPL of 140dB using a 120° x 10° linear resistive waveguide for consistent, wide-angle coverage. It features two 7” front-firing and two 5.5” rear-firing neodymium woofers, along with a 3” titanium dome compression driver. Powered by RCF’s XPS 16K amplifier, the GTX 7C enables independent control of front and rear transducers, achieving an average rear attenuation of 22dB up to 600Hz. A phase-optimised 900Hz crossover and advanced FiRPHASE and Bass Motion Control (BMC) DSP ensure linear phase response and minimised off-axis distortion for maximum clarity. Housed in a durable polyurea-coated PU enclosure with IP54-rated speakON connectors, the GTX 7C is available in black or white finishes to suit any installation.

RCF also introduced the GTX 10P two-way line array module, another new part of the TT+ AUDIO GTX family, designed for medium to large-scale touring and installation environments where controlled coverage, power and deployment efficiency are critical. Building on the proven engineering of the GTX platform, the GTX 10P offers optimized directivity, extended long-throw performance and the clarity demanded by today’s most challenging sound reinforcement applications – indoors and outdoors. At the heart of the GTX 10P is a pair of 10-inch HyperVented woofers featuring 3-inch inside-outside voice coils and high-flux neodymium magnets.

This low-distortion motor structure provides impactful, articulate low-frequency performance with impressive headroom and dynamic range. High frequencies are handled by 4-inch titanium-dome compression drivers coupled to the TRW-4PATH waveguide, ensuring precise 70° x 15° coverage and phase-coherent integration with the low-frequency section.

Rounding out the bottom end were two new subwoofers: SUB 15-AS and SUB 18-AS. The SUB 15-AS is a compact, high-power 15-inch active subwoofer capable of delivering up to 133dB SPL. It is the ideal low-frequency complement for 8-, 10- and 12-inch loudspeakers, making it perfectly suited for portable PA systems, DJs, live bands and installed sound applications where power and portability are critical. The SUB 18-AS steps up with an 18-inch transducer and maximum output of 135dB SPL, offering deeper low-frequency extension and increased impact.

Designed to pair seamlessly with 10-, 12- and 15-inch loudspeakers, the SUB 18-AS is ideal for venues and productions requiring greater low-end authority without sacrificing mobility.

SSL

Solid State Logic’s ORACLE Future Analogue console was recognised with a TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Large Format Console category on its release at NAMM. The TEC Awards are widely regarded as the highest honour dedicated to the pro audio and sound recording industry, recognising outstanding performance by the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games and multimedia. ORACLE is a fully analogue in-line mixing console offering large-format features in a compact, AWS-size footprint, with instant, effortless, and complete recall of all processing, routing, gain, and pan settings thanks to the company’s innovative new ActiveAnalogue technology. With the ability to instantly switch between mixing or tracking set-ups, users can change a session’s workflow in less time than it takes for an artist to switch tracks. The console is capable of producing a range of sonic signatures, from the beautifully precise sounds of SuperAnalogue audio to a palette of driven tones, and everything in between. From an SSL legacy perspective, ORACLE embodies the DNA of the classic E, G, and J/K consoles, while taking SSL’s sonic signature into the future.

VIOLET AUDIO

Australia’s own Violet Audio launched the dMix 128, a next-generation, ultra-low-latency networked digital mixing system engineered for the most demanding live sound, broadcast, installation, and immersive audio applications. Developed by an international engineering team across Singapore, Australia, and Brazil, dMix 128 represents a clean-sheet approach to modern digital mixing.

Built around a powerful FPGA-centric architecture, the system delivers 128 channels at up to 96kHz, sub-millisecond system latency, exceptional sonic transparency, and the reliability required for mission-critical environments. At its core, dMix 128 is natively optimised for IP-based audio workflows. The platform supports AES67 as standard, with a roadmap for ST 2110-30 compatibility, enabling seamless integration into broadcast and large-scale networked systems. Connectivity is highly flexible, with MADI I/O onboard, three onboard Ethernet ports, and support for Dante via an optional expansion card, alongside provision for future protocols as they emerge. This modular approach allows system designers to tailor dMix 128 precisely to current and future infrastructure requirements. dMix 128 is controlled entirely via a browser-based user interface, eliminating the need for proprietary software and enabling fast, intuitive operation from computers, tablets, and dedicated control surfaces. The system is equally suited to FOH, monitor mixing, broadcast trucks, and fixed installations, offering flexible routing, deep DSP resources, and workflows that scale effortlessly from compact rigs to complex, multi-engineer productions. Each dMix 128 unit provides 32 high-performance analog inputs and 24 analog outputs, with support for a wide range of remote I/O and stagebox solutions. Designed by engineers with decades of real-world touring and systems experience, every aspect, from clocking and power architecture to redundancy strategies, reflects Violet Audio’s uncompromising focus on long-term reliability and audio integrity. For recording and hybrid workflows, low-latency 64×64 channel computer drivers enable seamless DAW connectivity and native plugin integration, making dMix 128 equally powerful in live-to-studio, broadcast, and virtual soundcheck environments.