News
4 May 2026
Applications Open – Victorian Regional and Outer Metropolitan Music Roundtable
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Victoria’s regional and outer metropolitan music communities are vital to the state’s cultural and economic life, and too often underrepresented in industry conversations. The Regional and Outer Metropolitan Music Roundtable is a new initiative from Music Victoria designed to change that.
Convened online and meeting periodically throughout the year, this voluntary Roundtable will bring together a diverse group of music industry participants from across regional and outer metropolitan Victoria to:
- Share insights, challenges, and opportunities from their communities
- Inform Music Victoria’s policy positions and advocacy to state and federal government
- Identify gaps in programs, funding, and support
- Contribute to the development of initiatives and resources that respond to local needs
- Build stronger connections across regions and with the broader Victorian music industry
This is not a one-off consultation. It is an ongoing partnership. Music Victoria are committed to hearing from participants regularly and to feeding back how their input shapes our work.
This Roundtable will sit alongside Music Victoria’s existing artist and venue roundtables, ensuring regional and outer metropolitan perspectives are embedded across all areas of our work.
Applications to join this industry forum can be made here: https://www.musicvictoria.com.au/roundtables/victorian-regional-and-outer-metropolitan-music-roundtable/
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