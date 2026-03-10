NAMM Marks 125 Years

The NAMM Show ran January 22 to 24 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Los Angeles, marking 125 years since the formation of the eponymous North American Music Merchant’s association. What started in 1901 as a group of piano dealers who wanted to unite music merchants has today become a global convention featuring education sessions, keynote speakers, live music on multiple stages, and the biggest draw of them all, musical products bursting through the seams. There’s also a fair amount of music tech, including PA.

RCF’s JAMM NIGHT once again stood out as one of the week’s most anticipated and attended live music events, filling the Anaheim Convention Center Arena with over 5,000 attendees on Friday, January 23, with an unforgettable evening of performance, community and tribute. Produced in support of the David Z Foundation, the event united world-class musicians for a high-energy yet deeply reflective celebration of music’s enduring legacy.

Hosted once again by Paulie Z, the evening featured standout performances from an all-star lineup spanning rock, metal, pop and beyond. Highlights included appearances by Nuno Bettencourt, Corey Glover, Billy Sheehan, Tiffany, Alex Skolnick, Joel Hoekstra, Doug Aldrich, Chris Jericho, Doug Pinnick, Alissa White-Gluz, Rob Affuso, Kat Dyson, Marco Mendoza, Phil X, Donnie Vie, Randy Jackson, Stephen Perkins, Joe Travers, David Cowan, Tony Macalpine, Corey Feldman and Marco Minnemann, among many others, creating a rare, one-night convergence of elite musicianship and collaborative spirit.

This year’s JAMM NIGHT was built around a unifying theme honouring pivotal musical milestones of 2025, with especially moving tributes dedicated to rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and a powerful KISS tribute honouring the late Ace Frehley. Dedicated performances of Ozzy Osbourne classics like Black Sabbath’s ‘The Wizard’, ‘War Pigs’ and ‘Symptom of the Universe’, along with ‘Close My Eyes Forever’ (Lita Ford & Ozzy Osbourne) and a medley of his solo hits paid tribute to the late vocalist; while seminal KISS material including ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘Parasite/ Shock Me’ and ‘Shout It Out Loud’ celebrated Frehley’s immeasurable influence as a founding member of KISS and one of rock’s most distinctive and influential guitarists. These tributes drew a strong emotional response from the audience and reinforced the evening’s focus on legacy, influence and remembrance.

Sonically anchoring the event was RCF’s flagship TT+ AUDIO GTX system, which delivered the power, clarity and consistency required for a production of this scale. The system deployment included GTX 12 line arrays (12 per side), GTS 29 subwoofers and supplemental GTX 10s, ensuring immersive, even coverage throughout the arena for the duration of the five-hour performance.

Beyond the Ozzy Osbourne and Ace Frehley tributes, the evening also recognized Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artists and celebrated landmark album anniversaries, including multiple 50-year milestones for records originally released in 1975. Together, these elements shaped a thoughtfully curated program that honoured music’s past and underscored its ongoing cultural impact across generations. Other songs performed included ‘Burn’ (Deep Purple), ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top’ (AC/DC), ‘Bad Company’ (Bad Company) and more. JAMM NIGHT featured a finale with everyone joining on stage to perform ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ (modelled after Joe Cocker’s famous Beatles cover), with Paulie Z, Nuno Bettencourt, Jeff Scott Soto and Corey Feldman sharing the lead vocals.

Several artists offered comments on the evening’s event: Jane’s Addiction/Porno for Pyros drummer Stephen Perkins stated, “Paulie’s mission was accomplished. We raised awareness and money for a great cause, and the ingredients to do that were 40+ thoughtful musicians that got on stage and brought to life the great rock songs we all grew up on!”

Whitesnake/Night Ranger guitarist Joel Hoekstra echoed Perkins thoughts: “I had a great time at JAMM NIGHT, spending time with so many talented musicians and friends! As someone who was friends with and toured with Dave Z, it’s awesome to watch JAMM NIGHT growing into one of the main events of the NAMM show!”

Guitarist Kat Dyson, who has performed with Prince, Cyndi Lauper and Sheila E, summed up the evening by saying, “Nights like this show us that music and the power of love will always unite us.”

“JAMM NIGHT reflects the heart of what RCF believes in: bringing artists together through exceptional sound while honouring the legacy that shapes our industry,” said Tarik Solangi, Vice President of RCF USA. “Presenting the TT+ AUDIO GTX system in a night centred on tribute and reflection was incredibly meaningful, but what matters most is our continued support of the David Z Foundation and its work to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians.”

“I’m incredibly grateful that RCF believed in this concept and trusted me to bring it to life,” stated Paulie Z. “Producing a show at this level takes real commitment and a willingness to take creative risks, and RCF’s continued support means everything. What makes it even more meaningful is two things: first, that I truly believe in the RCF product. As a singer, vocal clarity, especially in the critical high-mid range, is everything. With RCF, the midrange is so clean that when the audience hears the vocal the way it’s meant to be heard, that changes everything. And second, that Tarik’s ongoing support of the David Z Foundation is deeply personal – he knew and loved my brother – and that connection makes RCF’s involvement especially meaningful. The fact that RCF not only understands the mission but actively allows the Foundation to be woven into these shows speaks volumes about their commitment to honouring David’s legacy and supporting the artists and community behind it. It’s about giving back, creating opportunity and celebrating music not as a paycheck, but as a passion.”

Nuno Bettencourt summed up the evening: “A special night, a special community, and a special cause!”

Open exclusively to NAMM badge holders, RCF’s JAMM NIGHT once again affirmed its reputation as a defining live experience of the NAMM Show, blending technical excellence, charitable purpose, and a deep respect for the artists and legacies that continue to shape modern music.