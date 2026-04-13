SMPTE Oceania Makes Its Debut at Integrate 2026

SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) Oceania will hold its debut Industry Forum at Integrate 2026, joining Australia’s leading Pro AV trade show at ICC Sydney on 2–4 September. The forum will run on the afternoon of 3 September, bringing together the media technology community for an afternoon of insights, discussion, and knowledge sharing.

As the industry continues to navigate the shift to streaming, AI‑driven innovation, and multiplatform delivery, the forum is designed as a platform for genuine industry dialogue. The forum will explore the issues that matter most to those shaping and working in the future of media technology in the region. As a community builder, the afternoon will be accessible for those right across the industry, from students and emerging professionals through to senior leaders. Attendees will get a clear view of where the sector is heading and how they can play a part in guiding its direction.

Attendees will gain insight into the advocacy and education initiatives currently underway across the industry, while connecting with peers and contributing to conversations that go beyond individual businesses. It’s a space built for the people doing the work, and for those who want to help shape what comes next.

“The SMPTE Forum at Integrate represents an important moment for the Oceania media technology community,” said Evdoxia Brownlow, SMPTE Chair, Asia–Pacific. “By bringing the right people into the room and creating space for real conversation, we can address the issues that matter and build momentum as a community.”

SMPTE Oceania is the regional home of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, connecting media technology professionals across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Pacific. SMPTE is a global society of more than 5,000 members, including creative professionals, media technologists, and engineers working across broadcast, streaming, cinema, live production, and IP infrastructure. Members transform the industry through Standards Technology Committees; advance their careers through SMPTE’s extensive educational offerings; and connect with an invaluable network of mentors and colleagues through local and global industry events.

Collaboration leads to innovation, and SMPTE is proud to provide members a space to do both. Learn more at smpte.org/sections/oceania.

Integrate 2026 runs 2–4 September at ICC Sydney, co‑located with the Security Exhibition + Conference. Registration opens 13 April 2026 at integrate‑expo.com.