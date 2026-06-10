What’s on the table at Eventing the Future 2026

Eventing the Future is back on 4–5 August 2026 at the NZICC in Auckland. Taking two days out for a conference can be a big ask in an industry where the to-do list rarely gets shorter. But last year’s NZEA conference made a solid case for the time away: some sessions were packed with practical information, others offered a more reflective take, and the panels, all entertaining, became more useful as the Q&As opened up. This year’s programme looks set to follow a similar line, mixing industry intelligence, candid discussion, networking, awards and, for many, a first proper look around the new NZICC.

‘Our bit’ of the industry is directly represented with a session focused on production delivery by NW Group, with their take on bringing events to life technically and creatively. Duco Events, think boxing, major live entertainment and large-scale public events, joins experienced event director Tracy Magan, formerly Head of Events at MediaWorks and now Event Director for the ASB Classic, to unpack what happens behind the scenes of major events.

Beyond the technical delivery side, the programme also leans into the wider infrastructure and commercial realities of the sector. Heavy hitters from the venues and promotions world are represented, with ‘New Venues in New Zealand’ bringing together Caroline Harvie-Teare (Venues Ōtautahi), Michael Gilling (Waikato Regional Theatre) and Prue Daly (NZICC) for a look at new and upcoming event spaces across the country, what is opening, what is changing, and what that means for how events are planned and pitched. David Higgins of Duco Events and Brent Eccles of Eccles Entertainment, both insightful and entertaining panellists last year, are reunited for what should be a candid conversation on lessons learned, what they might do differently, and where they see New Zealand’s events landscape heading next. The conversation continues with Nick Becker (Auckland FC) and Ange Monaghan (World of WearableArt), exploring how very different events grow, retain and deepen their audiences in 2026.

Alongside those operational conversations, the programme also makes room for the broader policy and strategic picture. Minister Louise Upston, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, will deliver a direct address on government priorities for the sector, followed by a panel discussion on the future of events in New Zealand. Future of Events in New Zealand brings together Deborah Jones (major events strategy and investment) and Richard Lindroos (Chief Executive, New Zealand National Fieldays Society) to map the opportunities, threats and transformations on the horizon. A second Ministerial Update adds further government perspective, covering policy direction, funding opportunities and the regulatory context relevant to the industry.

Just as importantly, several sessions appear designed to be directly useful once attendees are back at their desks, whether shaping funding applications, tender responses or event plans, covering areas increasingly central to how events are assessed and delivered. ‘Local Iwi Engagement at Events’ offers practical frameworks for meaningful, respectful and authentic engagement with tangata whenua, from planning through to delivery. ‘Wellbeing Research’ with Sandra Goh from AUT brings new data on wellbeing across the events workforce, and what that means for how teams are led and supported. ‘Temporary Traffic Management’ provides practical guidance on TTM planning, compliance and best practice for events of every scale, while ‘Data & AI in Events’ with Vistr looks at how smarter data practices and emerging technology are changing the way events are conceived, delivered and evaluated.

And because every conference needs a hit of inspiration, Jono Ridler closes the programme with ‘What the Ocean Teaches Us About Tenacity’. In January 2026, Ridler set out to swim the length of the North Island, recognised as New Zealand’s longest unassisted continuous ocean swim. His session brings a raw, honest perspective on what it takes to keep going when every rational voice says stop, a message that should land with an industry well acquainted with long hours, shifting conditions and the need to keep swimming.

The two days then finish with the NZEA Event Awards Gala, bringing the sector together to celebrate the people, projects and organisations shaping events across Aotearoa.

Taken together, the programme makes a good case for stepping away for two days. Yes, there will be policy updates, practical takeaways and sector intelligence to bring back to the team, but there is also value in simply being in the room: swapping notes, hearing how others are navigating the same pressures, reconnecting with suppliers and peers, and spending time with the events whānau.