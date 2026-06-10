PLENEO ROOMHUB – SHIPPING NOW!

Built by the team behind Xilica, a 25-year professional audio brand with thousands of large rooms deployed globally, Pleneo combines deep experience in complex spaces with a new operating model designed for modern IT and UC environments. Rather than treating each room as a bespoke project, Pleneo focuses on enabling rooms to behave and be managed as a single system — enabling simple deployment for IT teams and clearer, more repeatable delivery for UC and AV channel partners.

At the heart of Pleneo is Room OS, a software-driven operating layer that defines how medium and large meeting rooms are deployed and operated. Room OS combines secure, on-device intelligence with cloud-based orchestration via Pleneo Cloud, enabling zero-touch provisioning of component-based room systems. Audio, video, and room peripherals are brought together into a single, manageable environment — delivering consistent, high-quality deployments, without manual intervention or adjustment of room settings.

This approach is anchored by RoomHub, the physical heart of the Pleneo room. Originally developed within Xilica and now forming a core part of the Pleneo platform, RoomHub brings secure, localised edge intelligence into the room while remaining tightly integrated with Pleneo Cloud. By processing audio and video at the edge, RoomHub enables advanced capabilities such as AI-driven AutoDeploy, NoiseSense, ML-based de-reverberation, video intelligence, and IQ Voice Enhancement — ensuring consistent, high-quality room inputs while keeping latency low and sensitive data local.

By standardising how rooms are deployed, commissioned and managed, Pleneo removes much of the uncertainty traditionally associated with larger room projects. Rooms can be delivered and managed as complete systems rather than collections of individual devices, enabling more predictable outcomes, cleaner handover, and consistent rollout at scale across sites.

The RoomHub is shipping now with the new RoomVision PTZ cameras and RoomDesign PoE Ceiling Speakers PoE coming soon to add to the PLENEO family.

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FREE ON-LINE PLENEO ROOM PLANNER

Try out the new free on-line PLENEO Room Planner to put together your next system design. It’s easy to use and a fantastic resource.

PLENEO ROOMHUB is available from Pacific Audio Visual Ltd

Contact us for more information at info@pacificav.co.nz