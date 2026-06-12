Meyer Sound Opens Manufacturing Facility to Serve China’s Growing Demand

Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Produce Products Exclusively for China Market

Meyer Sound is pleased to announce the opening of a new manufacturing facility and office in Shanghai, China. The wholly owned subsidiary will produce the company’s top-selling loudspeaker products exclusively for the China market. The move reflects growing demand across China, particularly for performing arts centers, theaters, and live venues in rapidly growing cities outside major metropolitan areas.

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Built to Meyer Sound Standards

The Shanghai facility spans 4,500 square meters in the western part of the city and will initially employ staff across product assembly, quality control, and finance functions. All products will be assembled following the same processes and quality control standards used in Berkeley, CA. The Shanghai team will be supported by Meyer Sound staff from its global headquarters, who will lead initial training and ensure assembly and testing processes align with our globally celebrated standards.

On the Ground in China

The China live sound market has seen strong growth in recent years, driven by a proliferation of live music venues, a thriving festival circuit, and continued investment in performing arts infrastructure across the country. China is already Meyer Sound’s largest market for PANTHER line arrays outside the United States, with robust sales led by distributor Shanghai Broad Future (SBF).

The Shanghai facility will produce many of Meyer Sound’s top products, including PANTHER and the 2100-LFC low-frequency control element, adding the new TIGRA line array and 1800-LFC later this year.

Looking Ahead

“The new factory will significantly accelerate Meyer Sound’s momentum in one of the world’s most active markets for live sound and the performing arts,” says Senior Vice President John McMahon. “This facility is about supporting the next phase of that growth.”

— More info: meyersound.com