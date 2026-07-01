Elite Event Technology’s Darren Russell Joins Global Touring Leaders at JBL Tour Summit Ibiza

Getting invited to JBL’s Tour Summit isn’t a marketing exercise. The event draws the owners, operators, and production directors who move audio at the highest level of live touring, people whose equipment decisions show up on riders, and influence system deployments world-wide. When Darren Russell, Owner and Managing Director of Elite Event Technology, was invited to Ibiza as part of the 2026 cohort, it was a recognition that Australia now has a seat at that table.

That recognition came with weight behind it. Russell wasn’t there simply to observe. He was asked to join the event’s industry panel, a forum where the global touring community examines where the business is headed, what the market demands, and what high-performance production looks like in different regions. For an Australian operator to contribute to that conversation is significant. For that operator to be asked to lead part of it is something else entirely.

DARREN RUSSELL

“Harman and JBL created an environment where real conversations happen. The connections made in Ibiza, with operators and decision-makers who are running some of the world’s most demanding tours, are the kind that take years to build otherwise. Being asked to speak on the panel was an unexpected honour, and it reflects the trajectory Elite is on,” says Darren Russell.

VTX: Configured, Trained, and Ready to Work.

Elite’s relationship with JBL runs deeper than a recent purchase. In recent months, the company made one of the largest JBL VTX and Crown deployments in the Asia-Pacific region; 96 VTX A-Series line array elements across the A12, A8, and A6 models, paired with 50 VTX B-Series 18-inch subwoofers and a full Crown amplification complement. Since then, the work of turning that investment into a market-ready operation has been thorough and deliberate.

A substantial pool of VTX A-Series stock is now fully prepared for deployment. The additional equipment required to support the rig – rigging hardware, drive racks, ancillary infrastructure – has arrived and been integrated.

The systems are built. The configurations are dialled. What remains is the rollout, and that is imminent.

Critically, the people behind the rig are ready too. The entire Elite team has undergone comprehensive training covering hardware, rigging, software tools, and deployment methodology, delivered jointly by MadisonAV’s Peter Kubow and Dale West, Product Applications Support Specialist with HARMAN Professional Support Services, who travelled from Harman’s Northridge headquarters in the USA specifically to support the training and deployment programme. The combination of local distributor expertise and direct manufacturer support was the kind of structured, hands-on preparation that ensures a system of this scale is operated correctly and safely from the first event.

The VTX A-Series inventory will enter the market across two streams simultaneously: Elite’s own productions, and dry hire to other providers across the industry. That second point is significant. It means that touring companies, event producers, and audio contractors who need access to rider-approved JBL VTX stock in Australia now have a local option, without importing, without freight delays, and without compromise on system integrity.

JBL VTX has been a system of choice on international stadium and arena tours for years. The gap between what international productions arrive expecting and what Australian inventory has historically been able to provide is closing. Elite is doing the closing.

A Fleet Expanding in All Directions.

With Elite firmly embedded as a strategic partner for HARMAN and JBL in Australia, it made sense for Darren and Elite to continue broadening their investment.

The recent acquisition of significant JBL PRX and SRX packages are now entering active deployment across the company’s expanding regional operations. This will allow Elite to address every tier of the production market and will complement Elite’s flagship VTX rig.

These systems support mid-scale events, corporate productions, regional touring, and the fast-turnaround work that forms the backbone of a working production business. Powered, self-contained, and consistent in delivery, PRX and SRX extend Elite’s capacity without compromising the standard the company is known for.

The timing is deliberate. Elite has been scaling its geographic footprint, with operations now spanning Canberra, Sydney, and the Illawarra, and the deployment of VTX, SRX and PRX systems gives each location the tools to serve its market independently. The result is a fleet that now operates coherently across the full spectrum of Elite’s client base, from mid-scale festival stages to arena-level productions.