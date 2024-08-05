NAS (National Audio Systems) is thrilled to announce exclusive distribution of AtlasIED products in Australia and New Zealand.

About AtlasIED

AtlasIED is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality commercial audio and communication technology solutions for a variety of applications and customers. The company’s mission is to protect, inform, and entertain. This commitment drives the development and creation of solutions and services that help customers solve their most complicated audio and communication challenges. With decades of experience, AtlasIED offers an expansive portfolio to serve many markets with interconnected and integrated solutions designed with intention.

AtlasIED is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, with additional offices worldwide.

About AtlasIED ProAV Solutions

AtlasIED designs, manufactures, and markets commercial audio and communication technology solutions for audiovisual professionals, integrators, and users. Its products and systems include digital audio platforms, amplifiers, IP endpoints, and a range of loudspeaker products, including premium models, delivering distributed audio, background music, paging, mass communications, and sound masking solutions to commercial projects of every size and scope.

“Supporting the commercial AV industry in Australia is a significant focus for us; partnering with NAS, a widely renowned and deeply connected distributor, will enable us to reach all facets of the industry from specifiers to integrators and end users,” said Matt Czyzewski, EVP for AtlasIED.

“We’re committed to continuous growth that benefits our worldwide customer base, and we look forward to this partnership that will catapult us further in this direction.”

About NAS

Established in 1998, NAS (National Audio Systems) is a respected and leading distributor of world-class professional audio and visual brands focused on commercial installation and production markets across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s ethos and focus are to provide the finest solutions, products, and industry leading customer service.

“AtlasIED has been of much interest to NAS for some time,” said Brad Kivela, Business and Product Manager from NAS.

“We have been watching the development of new innovative products and a large investment in personnel over the last 12-18 months. We see clear product roadmaps and ambition from all the AtlasIED team to be the best and deliver the best products to market.”

“NAS wants to be a part of the AtlasIED story in Australia and New Zealand. This new partnership enables our customers to access market leading DSP, Speaker, Amplification, Sound Masking, Security and Mass Transport products. We are all proud at NAS to represent such a respected brand and look forward to delivering our customers AtlasIED products and solutions.”

For more information about AtlasIED, please visit www.atlasied.com.

www.nas.solutions