News

8 Feb 2023

ISE News – NAS to distribute Peavey Commercial Audio

After a long absence from the region, Peavey Commercial Audio products are to be distributed by NAS in both Australia and New Zealand. Announced at last week’s ISE trade show in Barcelona and effective immediately, the new deal sees iconic brands Crest and MediaMatrix, as well as Peavey, return to our shores.

Pictured above on the show floor at ISE are (left to right) Shayne Thomas (General Manager, Peavey Commercial Audio), Brad Kivela (National Business Development Manager, NAS), Shane Bailey (Managing Director, NAS), and Courtland Gray (COO, Peavey Electronics)

