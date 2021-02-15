New Compact DiGiCo Quantum225 Brings Power and New Opportunity

In January, DiGiCo announced New Year New Hope, giving three lucky winners three great gifts – a DiGiGrid MGB MADI to SoundGrid Interface; the first of the newly launched KLANG:kontrollers – Serial Number 1; and a DiGiCo Quantum Range console. What those entering did not know at the time was that this was an opportunity to own one of the first Quantum225 consoles, designed to bring the Quantum Processing power and features in a compact and robust work surface.

Sensitive to the hiatus in the large-scale live touring market, DiGiCo has designed the Quantum225 to be agile and flexible, allowing the system to adapt to the demands of our changing world. Specified with the new DQ-Rack with integrated Dante, it’s the perfect system for AV installation and the demands of an AoIP networking environment. Alternatively, specify with the MQ-Rack and get the familiar MADI connectivity for touring, allowing Quantum225 to integrate with existing infrastructure.

The Quantum225 includes 72 inputs channels with 36 busses + Master Buss and a 12×12 Matrix. There are four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8 x 8 analogue and 4 AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, optional optics and Waves SoundGrid, plus dual PSU.

The Quantum225 also incorporates now familiar features from the existing Quantum Range including Mustard Processing channel strips, Spice Rack plugin style native FPGA processing options, Nodal Processing and True Solo.

There is a 17-inch, full colour, daylight bright, TFT multitouch screen with the Quantum Dark application, seen before on the Quantum338, combined with 41 mini TFTs located across the surface to provide unrivalled user feedback and interaction.

What is unique to Quantum225 is a custom designed, multi-purpose mounting bracket that attaches quickly and easily to the left-hand panel of the console. This can accommodate an additional channel or overview screen, a KLANG:kontroller, or be further expanded to fit either a laptop or a script – particularly useful for theatre applications. The bracket can be installed at two angles with quick release to cater for all preferences or applications.

The new compact, 6U DQ and MQ racks have been designed from the ground up specifically for modern application demands. They feature 48 mic/line inputs, up to 24 analogue outputs or up to 8x AES outputs. Clever audio design allows the user to reconfigure four of the analogue line outputs to be either analogue outputs or dual AES outputs. This I/O flexibility and other configuration changes are managed from the racks very own TFT Configuration screen. Standard features included Dual PSU and 48k or 96k operation.

Ready when you are – Let’s do this together.