New Faces at MadisonAV

Grant Embury has stepped into the role of National Performance Audio Sales & Business Development at MadisonAV. Grant has spent the best part of two decades at the console, in the studio, and out on the road. He’s run broadcast mixes and studio sessions for Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and Sonlife Broadcasting Network, designed AVL systems across four campuses for Bethany Church, and worked as an A1 and monitor engineer on shows including the Essence Festival gospel stage, Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras galas, before moving into sales as senior sales engineer and trainer at Sweetwater Sound, then regional sales manager for L-Acoustics – Midwest across 15 US states.



That’s a career built on understanding what a touring crew, a rental house or a production team actually needs. Grant will work alongside our technical specialists to build pipeline and deliver major projects across Australia’s performance audio sector, bringing customers a level of credibility that only comes from having done the job yourself.



MadisonAV also welcome Mikael Sandstrom to the team as Solutions Sales Specialist. Mikael has significant distribution expertise and brings a genuine passion for assistive listening and collaboration technology.



Most recently as Business Category Manager for Williams AV, he’s spent years championing Auracast and hearing augmentation solutions in the environments that need them most: courtrooms, classrooms, and corporate spaces. He’s a familiar face at industry events like the AV User Group, where he’s presented on building inclusive, compliant public spaces that truly work for everyone.



On the collaboration side, his time managing brands including AVer and Yamaha UC gave him hands-on experience shaping how meeting and learning spaces come together, from the technology to the integrator relationships that make it all happen.



That blend of accessibility advocacy and collaboration expertise, backed by years of working directly with system integrators and key accounts across the industry, makes him a wonderful fit for a role that’s all about getting the right technology specified early and delivering outcomes that genuinely improve how people hear, connect and collaborate.





