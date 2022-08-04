New Gear: Absen KLCOB Micro LED Series

Absen have launched the Micro LED KLCOB in a livestream hosted by Absen’s European Brand and Marketing Director, Jessica Golding. Ms Golding explained that advancements in LED technology over recent years, and the acceleration in 5G + 8K technology, have ushered in the era of Micro LED, the future of displays. Actively developing IMD and COB technologies since 2016, Absen’s depth of knowledge honed through two generations of Micro LED products launched to global success in 2021, paved the way for the KLCOB series.

New trends in display

Presenting insights into the future trend of Micro LED display products, Absen’s Vice President for Global Business Development Ruben Rengel predicted accelerated replacement of traditional technology, as well as a 34.2% compound growth rate in market size over the next four years. Absen anticipates an expansion in channels of distribution by 2023 due to COB/MIP dual line technology, large-scale all-in-one screen sizes, and pixel pitch reduction to 0.5mm.

To Absen’s value added partners who play a vital role in Absen’s go to market strategy, Ruben promised, “As the global leading LED product and service provider, we have spared no effort in product innovation.”

Ruben Rengel

A New Era of Image Quality

The key to Absen’s new KLCOB display is Absen’s flip chip technology, which combines extraordinary deep blacks with a brilliant image. It is almost impact-proof, as well dust and moisture resistant, and keeps cool for longer viewing periods.

The technology offers lower power consumption, high contrast and high brightness uninterrupted by shadows. The display boasts triple the contrast and four times the strength of traditional LED while being 40% more power efficient, and with reliability doubled. It creates a robust screen for business settings such as conference rooms, lobbies, TV studios and more.

KLCOB’s black surface coating brings amazing black consistency, improving the visual performance to an unprecedented level for greater viewer immersion but without the glare and reflection. The non-glare surface light source brings a softer and more uniform light to relieve the eye fatigue experienced when watching the screen for a long time.

Absen’s image optimisation enhances visuals

The KLCOB integrates multiple Absen image optimisation technologies for realistic images enhanced in clarity and visibility: HDR 3.0, 15000:1 contrast with 600Nits maximum brightness, 1.07 billion colours and cinema level color gamut at DCI-P3. An ultra-high refresh rate of 120Hz and 22-bit greyscale transitions combine with 3840Hz operation for perfect low moiré in-camera performance suitable for TV studios and lecture halls.

Super strong and stays cool for breathtaking immersion

Full flip chip COB technology and Absen’s HBB common cathode technologies keep the KLCOB cool for stunning visuals without the heat. The investment into the strength of KLCOB assures a collision and oxidisation proof panel whilst supporting its proportions. The KLCOB Ultra High Definition screen is available at a staggering size of 433”. The cabinet adopts a 16:9 display ratio which can be easily spliced into 2K, 4K or 8K screens for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Darren Banks, Absen’s Industry Development Director of Corporate

Absen Green

This mighty display treads lightly on the planet, easy on the earth’s resources. Its full energy saving potential is achieved through a combination of four technological innovations which reduce energy consumption by forty percent compared to traditional screens under the same conditions. KLCOB practices the “Absen Green” concept.

“Absen will promote the innovation and development of the technology and products,” concluded Jessica, “and together with global partners, accelerate the widespread application of Micro LED display.”

www.absen.com