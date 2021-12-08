New Gear December 2021

Bolin Technology D Series Dante AV PTZ

The Bolin D Series Dante AV PTZ camera D412/D220 is the world’s first Dante AV hardware enabled pan, tilt, zoom camera interfacing video and audio in a standard 1 Gbps network, providing uncompromised video quality with extreme low latency and AV synchronization. The D Series Dante AV camera provides high quality colour image up to 4K60 / Full HD. Designed to seamlessly integrate into an existing Dante audio ecosystem, the D412/D220 PTZ is managed using the Dante Controller Software with the flexibility to independently route audio and video with sub-microsecond accuracy to minimise time alignment issues.

d&b audiotechnik En-Scene Simulation Tool

d&b audiotechnik have added Soundscape Simulation, SPL and localisation mapping within an object based workflow to their ArrayCalc simulation software. This new intuitive visualization tool accurately models a Soundscape system’s real and perceived acoustic performance within a space. The En-Scene simulation tool enables d&b users to evaluate how the spatialisation created with a Soundscape system will be experienced by the audience, enabling them to optimise the system design early in the planning phase of a production. The En-Scene simulator also demonstrates Soundscape’s ability to improve the overall production and listening experience through object-based processing.

Absen Clear Cobalt Series

Absen’s Clear Cobalt Series (CL Series) supports 2K/4K/8K for higher HD display requirements, producing stunning visuals for control rooms, corporate lobbies, TV studios, large conference rooms, and luxury living. CL Series also incorporates flip chip technology that increases power efficiency and reduces heat generation. Available pixel pitch ranges from 0.9mm – 1.2mm, brightness is up to 1200 nits, and Absen’s black coating and calibration technology create a deep black, non-reflective surface.

Meyer Sound Spacemap Go Plugin for Avid

Meyer Sound has announced a new Spacemap Go plugin for the VENUE 7 software platform and the Pro Tools digital audio workstation. Available immediately, the free AAX plugin enables users of Avid VENUE | S6L systems to directly access functions of the Spacemap Go spatial sound design and live mixing tool from the console’s built-in touchscreen and control surface. In addition, the new plugin allows integration of Spacemap Go snapshots into the VENUE master show file to create virtual loudspeaker layouts and automate dynamic panning within the immersive sound field. Also, the parallel introduction of a plugin for Pro Tools, the de facto industry standard for digital audio workstations, allows creation of audio projects incorporating Spacemap Go functions.

Symetrix xIO Bluetooth RCA-3.5

The xIO Bluetooth RCA-3.5 is the latest fully integrated member of the Symetrix xIO family of Dante endpoints, allowing complete configuration, including Dante routing, from within Symetrix Composer software. 3.5mm and gold-plated RCA connectors provide stereo analog audio IO for convenient connections of user-supplied devices. The Bluetooth can be configured to allow media-only connectivity, phone bridge connectivity, or both, while the analog IO can be configured to use the RCA, 3.5mm, or various mono-sum combinations.

Highlite Showtec Polar 300 Hybrid

The Showtec Polar 300 Hybrid is a powerful and fully featured 300W LED hybrid moving head that can easily change from a highly focussed 3° beam to a wide 30° spot or wash. It is IP65 rated, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. Equipped with a frost filter, dimmer, strobe, and 5-facet speed adjustable circular prism, the Polar 300 Hybrid can create a wide range of vibrant effects. All features and effects can be controlled via DMX512, Art-net, RDM, sACN, and W-DMX.

JBL EON700 Series

The EON700 Series leverages the latest acoustic science, transducer designs, cabinet materials and advanced DSP and control technologies to deliver a fully professional, highly flexible, easy to use, portable system. With four models available, including the 10-inch EON710, the 12-inch EON712, the 15-inch EON715, and the 18-inch EON718S subwoofer, the series is powered by 1,300 (loudspeakers) or 1,500 (subwoofer) Watts of Class D amplification. EON700’s DSP package provides comprehensive control over EQ, limiters, delay, dbx Automatic Feedback Suppression, ducking and other speaker functions. Access settings on-speaker using an integrated backlit LCD screen, or from anywhere in the venue using the JBL Pro Connect App. Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming (full-range speakers) and control take advantage of the newest protocol’s security features, low latency, broad range and improved audio fidelity.

QSC Q-SYS Video & Control Products

QSC has added NC Series network conference cameras and TSC Series Gen 3 network touch screen controllers to the Q-SYS Platform. Native to the Q-SYS OS, these scalable products seamlessly integrate with any Q-SYS system to meet the unique needs of any modern, high-value collaboration space.

The new NC Series includes three models. The Q-SYS NC-110 is the first fixed-lens, ePTZ camera available for Q-SYS, featuring a 110° horizontal field-of-view (hFOV) with digital zoom capabilities for smaller, wider rooms. The new Q-SYS NC-12×80 (12x optical zoom, 80° horizontal FOV) and Q-SYS NC-20×60 (20x optical zoom, 60° horizontal FOV) both offer motorized pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) functionality to enable a broader range of room layouts, sizes and purpose.

The Q-SYS TSC Series Gen 3 is available in three sizes, TSC-50-G3 (5-inch), TSC-70-G3 (7-inch) and TSC-101-G3 (10.1-inch), featuring increased resolution with significantly improved screen transitions, integrated ambient light sensors for brightness, and a sleek new design. In addition, the 7-inch and 10-inch offer customizable RGB LED status to indicate call/mute status, room-in-use, etc. as well as proximity sensors that wake the screens on approach.

SurgeX SQUID

To meet the unique needs of small meeting rooms and huddle spaces, as well as digital signage and video applications, the SurgeX SQUID power management system from Ametek is packed with an array of power quality tentacles. The SQUID provides completely contained, boxed network control and AC/DC protection in a compact design. Combining AC and DC outlets with advanced surge protection, power conditioning, power management and analytical software, the SurgeX SQUID creates a complete and intelligent power base that can be set up quickly.



SSL Live L450 & L650

In line with the latest advancements in immersive and object-based mixing for live sound, Solid State Logic will begin rolling out its new SSL Live L450 & L650 consoles, focused on providing production solutions for the next generation of touring, events, houses of worship and installed sound. The new L450 console sits above the more compact L350 in terms of processing power, while the L650 is the most powerful SSL Live console to date. The new L450 and L650 consoles will offer the same superior sonic performance and outstanding operator experience that is found within the entire range of SSL Live consoles.



