New Gear February 2022

Allen & Heath AHM-32 and AHM-16

Harnessing technology from the AHM-64 Audio Matrix Processor, the AHM-32 is built on a 32×32 matrix with 12 local analogue inputs and outputs. The AHM-16 features a 16×16 matrix with 8 local analogue inputs and outputs. Both models feature processing tools including Automatic Microphone Mixing, Ambient Noise Compensation, Priority Ducking, an 8-band parametric EQ on every input and zone, plus speaker processing options. An optional AEC module is available. Both units include a 96kHz I/O port for audio expansion and networking, and an SLink card can be fitted for connection to Allen & Heath’s Everything I/O ecosystem. A range of remote-control options are supported, including an array of PoE remote controllers and the BYOD-friendly Custom Control app, enabling tailored user interfaces for multiple user and device types.

Roland AeroCaster

The AeroCaster is a powerful wireless production solution with hardware control surface, audio interface, and full-featured iPad app. Switch up to four wireless devices simultaneously, plus the camera on the host iPad. The AeroCaster supports wireless camera connections from up to four supported iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and can wirelessly share screens from computers and mobile devices via the Google Chrome web browser. It includes an intuitive hardware control surface and audio interface with two XLR inputs, 3.5mm stereo input, and headphones and monitor outputs. Users can switch between cameras, media, and scenes with a variety of transition effects, save and recall 30 scenes with titles, graphics, and picture-in-picture windows, and stream directly to YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, and custom RTMP channels over Wi-Fi or 4G/5G cellular networks.

Roland UVC-02

The UVC-02 is a convenient and affordable desktop docking station to upgrade business streaming with pro-level audio and video. It features inputs for a DSLR or other high-quality camera, an XLR microphone input, and stereo audio sources. HDMI video input supports embedded sound and features automatic scaling for different video resolutions. With plug and play operation, the UVC-02 automatically appears as a webcam and audio source in your favourite streaming software.

Roland CGM-30

The CGM-30 Gooseneck Microphone is the perfect partner for the UVC-02 Web Presentation Dock and VR-1HD AV Streaming Mixer, providing a high-quality desktop solution that eliminates the need for an external mic and stand. Ideal for livestreaming and online presentations, the mic features a condenser design that delivers superior audio performance in a low-profile package. The CGM-30 runs on phantom power and plugs directly into the top-panel XLR input on the Roland product.

Roland VC-1-DMX

The VC-1-DMX automatically generates control commands for your DMX lighting setup based on input from video and audio sources, eliminating the need for a dedicated lighting operator. Colour and brightness change based on the current video image, and lights and mirror balls operate in sync with the music tempo. And if you want to dive deeper, the VC-1-DMX supports external MIDI operation from hardware control surfaces, electronic musical instruments, and computer-based production software.

Neutrik FIBERFOX

The Neutrik Group has announced the addition of the FIBERFOX range of expanded beam technology connectivity systems to Neutrik’s portfolio of fiber optic solutions. Designed to meet the requirements of MIL-DTL-83526 military specifications, enabling multiple interconnections with other expanded–beam solutions, the Neutrik FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System is the ideal solution for use in harsh environments, with performance of the expanded beam fiber optic connectivity being exceptional in wet, dirty, dusty, high and low temperature environments.



Panasonic PTZ Cameras

Panasonic has announced its new range of PTZ cameras. The improved range, consisting of five new models (AW-UE80, AW-UE50, AW-UE40, AW-UE20 and AW-HE20) cover the developing needs of educators and businesses operating remotely. Demonstrating compatibility with the Panasonic ecosystem, key features include secure and stable video communication, support for the latest video protocols, easy installation, and a versatile operation system. The new PTZ range also integrates Panasonic’s widely used AW protocol and streaming protocols to ensure the ability to integrate the cameras with most leading recording devices, software, video conference platforms and room automation systems. The complete PTZ camera lineup will be available to customers via resellers from February 2022.



Neumann Miniature Clip Mic System

Neumann.Berlin have announced their first product range designed especially for close miking instruments. The new KK 14 electret capsule has minimised self-noise and an extremely high maximum sound level of 152dB. The system includes nine mounting solutions that make it possible to find the optimum positioning for acoustics while simultaneously protecting the instrument. Thanks to connection cables with either a 3.5mm jack, Lemo, MicroDot or 4-pin mini XLR connectors, the system is compatible with all standard bodypacks for wireless setups. The list price of the KK 14 capsule is $649 NZD. Prices for sets start at $1,479 NZD (capsule, gooseneck, cable, mounting system, XLR adapter and windscreen).



Highlite Showtec Spectral Revo 6

The Showtec Spectral Revo 6 is a compact full colour LED fixture offering precise colour temperature control from 1800K to 8000K, and full spectrum colour rendering from its custom 6 colour OSRAM RGBALC source. The unit offers an even homogeneous wash with its PC lens optics. The Revo 6 is an ideal key, fill, and area wash option. With an IP65 rating, it’s a versatile option for indoor or outdoor use. The light comes ready with a floor stand and is compatible with a quick-lock bracket for hanging applications. The Revo series also comprises Tungsten tuneable (2700K to 4500K), Daylight Tuneable (4000K to 6500K) and UV fixtures.



Tascam CA-XLR2d

Tascam’s CA-XLR2d are three models of XLR microphone adapters for mirrorless cameras developed in collaboration with Canon, FUJIFILM , and Nikon. They enable high-quality audio and smart voice recording by transmitting digital audio directly to the camera via an accessory shoe that supports digital transmission, freeing editors from the work of synchronising images and sound in post-production. When connected to a compatible model, the CA-XLR2d is powered by the camera, eliminating need for a dedicated power supply.



NovaStar MX Series

NovaStar’s MX Series solution pairs its all-new VMP software with a new processor; the MX40 Pro. VMP integrates design, management, and monitoring into one single platform. When paired with the flagship MX Series controller MX40 Pro and A10s Pro receiving card, an incredibly professional LED solution is realised. With precise colour adjustment and an intuitive software experience, the combination represents a totally new solution for managing high-end applications such as fine-pitch LED installation, studio broadcasting, touring, corporate events, virtual production and E-sports. The MX40 Pro includes 3 × HDMI2.0 Loop inputs, 1 × 12G SDI Loop input, and 1 × DP1.2 input. Outputs include 20 × EtherCON and 4 × 10G OPT. Working with VMP, features include Image Booster 2.0, dynamic booster, full grayscale calibration, colour adjustment, quick and easy mapping, genlock, XR, dynamic booster, full grayscale calibration, HDR, LED image booster, pixel-level brightness and chroma calibration, and individual gamma adjustment.

Robe T11







The Robe T11 is a static fixture available in three versions (Profile, Fresnel and PC) designed to replace existing ‘generic’ lighting rigs and upgrade to the latest LED technology. The MSL-TE 350W LED engine generates 16,760 lumens, giving 9,500 lumens from the T11 Profile, 9,600 lumens out of the T11 Fresnel and 9,400 lumens for the T11 PC, and being a TE light source, brings all the advantages of straightforward exchange or replacement. A rapid-change front lens system transforms the T11 into the Profile, Fresnel or PC variants. T11 has a virtually controlled CCT range between 2.700K to 8.000K. Calibrated whites and tungsten emulation ensure perfectly rendered skin tones every time due to the T11’s high TLCI and TM30-18 ratings and the exceptional CRI of 95+.



Redback A 6531 and A 6541





Redback audio have expanded their range of automation wallplate controllers to include new glass bezel versions and a jumbo size 7” version for permanent audio visual installations. Each wallplate can be connected to a hub offering serial, infra-red and relay control of connected devices. Each plate is fully customisable with your own layouts and button graphics, plus multifunction macros, providing the ability to operate multiple devices at once from a single tap of the screen. Both units are available in black and white versions to suit existing décor and are compatible with standard single and double gang electrical wallboxes for the Australian market.



SSL BiG SiX



BiG SiX is a 16 channel studio grade mixing console that combines features and technologies from legendary large-format SSL consoles with full USB integration, additional processing and advanced routing capabilities. In addition to 16 channels of 96Khz/24-bit USB conversion which the user can reroute to external inputs, stereo cues and pre/post fader options, BiG SiX also features fully balanced insert points on all SuperAnalogueTM inputs, full size 100mm SSL console grade faders, Mix Bus Inject for cascading additional SiX and BiG SiX, and dual independent headphone outputs. As well as offering four SuperAnalogueTM Mic/Line/Hi-z inputs with polarity switch, the four stereo inputs can be individually switched to dual mono, adding further recording flexibility.



