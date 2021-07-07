New Gear July 2021

Cameo H Series

Cameo’s H Series LED room lights will elevate and perfectly showcase all interior spaces, no matter if it’s for exhibition centres, industrial plants, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, event venues or places of worship. The Cameo H Series and its high lighting output fully meet all the requirements of hanging LED house lights or recessed ceiling lights. Three models are available – full colour, warm white and adjustable daylight versions.

New Zealand: Direct Imports directimports.co.nz or 021 352 598

Bose DesignMax Pendants

The Bose DM3P and DM5P, and DM6PE (outdoor-rated) pendant loudspeakers are ideal for open-ceiling installations. Each unit is attractively designed with sleek aesthetics and provides a recessed single-point suspension system, enabling hardware to be kept out of sight, and a service loop to be held and hidden for easy access in the future. The DM3P, DM5P and DM6PE pendant loudspeakers all feature the Bose Dispersion Alignment system, ensuring a consistent listening experience throughout the room by matching the coverage of the woofer to the pattern of the tweeter.

New Zealand: Bose pro.bose.com or +61 (0)2 8737 9999

ENTTEC DIN ETHERGATE

The DIN ETHERGATE is a robust and reliable, installation-grade, DMX Ethernet gateway node, engineered to connect physical DMX devices to your Ethernet network infrastructure. With two Universes of bi-directional eDMX to DMX conversion with Art-RDM support, the DIN ETHERGATE is compatible with a wide range of devices and allows for fast deployment of your DMX system.



New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

zactrack SMART

zactrack SMART is the world’s first plug and play automated follow system. System setup takes less than 15 minutes from unpacking the system components to 3D tracking for stage lighting, sound or video effects. zactrack SMART uses self-measuring “mesh network technology” to accurately calculate the dimensions of the stage without using any measurement aid … just like magic! zactrack uses state of the art Ultra-Wide-Band (UWB) real time radio tracking technology. Operating in the 6.2 to 6.7 GHz frequency spectrum with minimum power levels, the technology is available worldwide without any licensing for the end user.

New Zealand: Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.com.au/homenz (09) 869 3293

Epson EB-PU2000/1000 series

The new EB-PU2000/1000 series builds on the success of Epson’s EB-L1070U series and includes 6,000, 7,000, 8,500 and 10,000 lumen variants offering WUXGA resolution with 4K enhancement, HDR and advanced installation features. The EB-PU2000/1000 series supports Epson’s existing range of motorised lenses and provides additional options such as the new ELPEC01 external camera module. Other features such as stacking assist, tiling assist and image calibration are supported with the Epson Projector Professional Tool software.



New Zealand: Epson www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 6855

Redback UTP Extenders

This series of Australian made Redback extenders allow transmission of both XLR balanced mic/line signals on unbalanced RCA line level signals to be transmitted via Cat5 UTP cable for up to 300m. They are very versatile in that all models can be mixed – XLR to RCA or RCA to XLR. The 5 pin XLR versions allow for paging microphones with PTT function, with the PTT function command also being transmitted. Power can be connected either end.

New Zealand: Altronics www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122

Astera PixelBrick

Perfect for concerts, events, filming, or broadcast, PixelBrick is compact, light (1.1kg) and exceptionally handy as an up-lighter, or can be hung anywhere and become a universal IP65 rated light for accenting and texturing buildings or facades. The PixelBrick has 450 Lumens and 1200 Lux at 2 metres – both at 3200K and can also be used like a Par as a general-purpose fixture complete with a bracket. PixelBricks can be easily joined together and built into an impressive array of geometric shapes and clusters. With the help of adjustable connectors, shapes like circles, hearts, numbers, plus other illuminated scenic pieces or signage can be created.

New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or 09 889 3363

Lightware TPX Series

Lightware’s new TPX Series point-to-point CatX extenders are designed to extend HDMI at 4K60 4:4:4 resolution over standard CatX cable, with options for remote powering using either Power over Line (PoL,12vDC), or Power over Ethernet (PoE, 48vDC) standards. Using Semtech’s AVX technology, Lightware TPX units can simultaneously transmit uncompressed quality 4K60 4:4:4 video, multi-channel audio, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, and control signals over a single CatX link to provide a simple AV extension solution for integrator applications. Through AVX chipsets, the Lightware TPX series also offers native interoperability with any existing SDVoE hardware in PtP applications, ensuring compatibility within the SDVoE Alliance of over 50+ supporting manufacturers.

New Zealand: Pacific AV www.pacificav.co.nz or 09 947 5230

SSL UC1

Building upon decades of SSL’s unique knowledge of console ergonomics and production workflows, UC1 delivers simultaneous multi-function control of the included SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plug-ins within your DAW session. At the heart of the UC1 is the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, allowing users to access and control all of their Channel Strips and Bus Compressors in one virtual console overview, offering a true console-like approach to mixing-in-the-box. The UC1 combines studio-quality encoders, switches and feedback LEDS, with an authentic moving coil Bus Compressor gain reduction meter for that true console ‘centre section’ experience.

New Zealand: Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or 09 443 0753

Showtec Performer 1500 Q6 Fresnel

The Showtec Performer 1500 Fresnel Q6 is a compact 100-watt full colour spectrum LED fixture that provides high CRI >90 along with silent operation. This unit incorporates a 6-Colour LED engine made up of Red, Green, Blue, Amber, Lime & Cyan LEDs which project a bright, soft field of light within a wide 10° – 50° manually adjustable zoom range. The display and knobs are positioned at the bottom of the fixture to provide unobstructed access, allowing you to control the unit in standalone mode with easy access to Dimmer, CCT (1800K – 8000K) and 16 preset colours that are commonly used in a theatrical environment.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

Showtec Spectral PC 1200 Z

The Showtec Spectral PC 1200Z is a 120-watt RGBW LED Array spot to wash Par Can with a fast and wide 4.5°-36° motorised zoom range, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. This fixture is fitted with three 40W LEDs behind a PC lens optic to provide a fully homogenised beam throughout the zoom range. Being convection cooled makes this unit reliable and silent in a wide range of applications. The compact and lightweight 7.5 kg design, with IP65 rating and -10~40 °C operating temperature range, makes the Spectral PC 1200Z fit for almost any environment.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

Roland V-160HD

Filled with pro features to take on any modern production, the V-160HD sets a new standard in hybrid event switching. Connect with live audiences in Full HD with comprehensive SDI and HDMI I/O and simultaneously stream to any popular web platform via USB-C. There’s also an eight-layer video effects engine, a 40-channel digital audio mixer, and integrated PTZ camera control, plus next-generation cue management and live show automation features that make tough production tasks simple. And everything’s all wrapped up in a portable design with a broadcast-style interface that’s easily handled by a single operator.





New Zealand: Music NZ musicnzl.co.nz or 0800 775 226