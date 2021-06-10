New Gear June 2021

Adamson IS-Series Weatherized

IS-Series Weatherized models achieve an IP55 rating without sacrificing performance or aesthetics. All structural steel elements of the IS-Series Weatherized cabinets are made of a high yield strength stainless alloy that offers 100% corrosion resistance. The new models also feature an interior and exterior coating with a distinctive smooth finish that provides a water-resistant seal and allows for easy cleaning and removal of dirt, grime, salt water or sand.

New Zealand: Direct Imports directimports.co.nz or (06) 873 0129

Robe iPointe65 and iSpiider

The iPointe65 is a bright, high-performance multifunctional luminaire modelled on Robe’s famous and best-selling MegaPointe, which works equally well as a beam, spot, effects and wash fixture. The light source is a 310W lamp with a lifetime of up to 4,000 hours that has been specially developed for Robe by Osram. Providing 12,000 lumens (measured at the front lens) the source produces a brilliant, crystal clear, razor-edged beam, which is adjustable from a tight, punchy 1.8° column to a wide 42° spot.

Modelled on Robe’s hugely successful industry-standard Spiider LED wash beam, iSpiider is a bright, high-performance luminaire, retaining all the favourite features of the indoor version. Like the iPointe65, it is effectively and robustly sealed to prevent water and particle ingress strictly adhering to the IP65 rating, so users can be confident of both its protection efficacy and its great performance. iSpiider uses the same 18 x 40-Watt, and 1 x 60-Watt LED sources as the original fixture, and the identical 12.5:1 zoom optical system gives huge flexibility, going from a tight collimated 4° beam to a super-smooth wide 50° wash.

New Zealand: Jands NZ jands.nz or 021 674 601

DPA 4466 and 4488

DPA’s 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones are based on the design of the company’s groundbreaking 6066 Subminiature Headsets. With a one-size-fits-all design and adjustable height and boom length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets accommodate small to large head types. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use. The headsets share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature Headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in the company’s standard black and beige options, with a brown version coming soon.



New Zealand: Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or +64 (0)9 443 0753

Epson EB-L700U series

Epson’s new L700 Series offers up to 7,000 lumens brightness for schools and meeting rooms. Different from other classroom display technology, these laser solutions deliver images up to 500 inches with 16:10 or ultra-wide 16:6 displays for optimal visibility in hybrid education and meeting room settings.

The new L-Series come equipped with versatile connectivity options and easy installation tools, including lens shift, HDBaseT and 360-degree placement flexibility, along with upgraded Miracast and screen sharing for enhanced collaboration. Powered by a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace, the new L700 Series is designed for reliable operation with energy-saving features for a long lifecycle.



New Zealand: Epson www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 6855

NovaStar H Series

NovaStar’s H Series is the first all-in-one LED splicer and controller in the industry, which greatly simplifies system integration. With a capacity of up to 130 million pixels and true 4K video processing, H Series can drive ultra-large walls in fine-pitch applications. Featuring a modular design for both inputs and outputs, H Series can accommodate up to 80 custom inputs and 200 LED outputs. Connectivity includes HDMI (1.4 or 2.0), DVI, DP(1.1 or 1.2), SDI, CVBS, VGA input cards and IP cards. Each LED output card supports 16 x 2K open layers or 4x 4K open layers, giving you maximum creative control.

New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or 09 218 6532

Chauvet Professional Ovation Rêve E-3

Ovation Rêve E-3 is a multi-colour LED ellipsoidal that also has the capability of producing tuneable whites. Colour Temperature presets ranging from 2800K to 8000K maintain brightness and a high quality of light, with an emulated “red shift” for a tungsten feel. Ovation Rêve E-3 also features several dimming curves, a virtually silent operation with fan-off modes, and a series of technician-friendly features such as an innovative, adjustable yoke that makes mounting in low clearance situations a breeze. With Ovation Rêve E-3 you can seamlessly transition from captivating a wide range of saturated colours in class-leading output to distinct whites with +/- green adjustments using one fixture.



New Zealand: M.D.R Sound & Lighting www.mdrlighting.co.nz or (06) 355 5073

Redback Q 2004

An absolute necessity for all PA system installers, this impedance meter for ‘dummies’ designed and manufactured by Altronics calculates and displays speaker loads in watts. It’s Altronics first impedance meter model that features a rechargeable internal lithium battery, making it easy to keep the unit charged up and ready to use when you need it. The Q 2004 measures and calculates loads for 70V & 100V line systems up to 10kW in power. Recharge via a standard USB wall or vehicle charger, or via 5V DC plugpack (not included). Also includes a handy system test function that produces a continuous 1KHz tone, making it easy to confirm that all speakers on the circuit are working.

New Zealand: Altronics www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122

Portman Mantis

The Portman Mantis is a unique, fully LED-based decorative stage light. The species belongs to the Portman family, and is characterised by a high spreading rate, especially in the tour, festival, and TV show environment, while remaining easy to tame by LDs. They can be encountered as independent units or found in larger clusters. Mantis evolved in Poland, its evolution taking place in a purely dark and silent environment, perfect for developing a strong light source with a unique design with the utmost attention to detail. The Mantis is characterised by three dim to warm powerful main LED light sources that can act as a blinder. At lower intensities, these can be hypnotic warm and smooth dimming light sources. These light sources are accompanied by strong RGBW LEDs with good saturation and beautiful colour mixing. The whole species is crowned with RGBW LED light sources in the centre with a frosted filter and ability to add a gobo inside.

New Zealand : Showtools International www.showtools.com.au or +61 (0) 2 4646 1199

Event Lighting SWIRL5

The Event Lighting SWIRL5 hanging confetti blower will average around 80m2 of coverage at 10m high. The machine holds 500 grams of confetti and is controllable by either RF remote or DMX. Eventec carries a wide range of confetti suitable for the SWIRL5.

New Zealand: Eventec eventec.com.au or +61 (0) 2 9897 3077

Event Lighting BLOWER6LED

The BLOWER6LED is a powerful confetti blower featuring 12 3W RGB LEDs. It features 30 seconds of continuous out and a firing distance of 3 metres for loose confetti and 6 metres for packed confetti. Controllable via DMX or RF remote, and holding up to 500 grams of confetti, Eventec carries a wide range of confetti suitable for this unit.

New Zealand: Eventec eventec.com.au or +61 (0) 2 9897 3077

Spark Fabrica Kungfupao

The Kungfupao is a short burst cold spark machine with an adjustable outlet angle, reaching a height of up to 3 metres and is controllable via DMX. Unlike most cold spark machines, there is no heater so the machine uses very little power, and therefore can be powered by batteries with a standby time of 160 hours. The machine uses composite titanium granules and has a tank capacity of 70 grams. Each burst uses one gram of the granules, while the source of ignition is provided by standard camping butane gas canisters. An optional case suitable for two machines is available.

New Zealand: Eventec www.eventec.com.au or +61 (0) 2 9897 3077